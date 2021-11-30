Six candidates run for the NOHOA Board of Directors

The following six candidates are running for three seats on the NOHOA Board of Directors in the North Oaks Home Owners’ Association 2021 Annual Election. The open seats are to fill two 3-year terms and one 1-year term. The candidate with the highest number of votes shall have first choice of terms, followed by the candidate with the second highest number of votes, etc., until all positions have been filled. Members may cast their vote online or by mail beginning Thursday, Nov. 16 and ending at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec.1.
Marc Asch
Address: 134 North Oaks Road
Lived in North Oaks: 34.5 yr.
Statement of Interest and Issues:
My work on the Board has focused on privacy, the East Side developments, creating and implementing a plan for road restoration, organizing NOHOA’s priorities to ensure North Oaks as a preferred community for professionals and business people, young families, and retirees to support both the vitality of the community and the value of our homes. Accomplishments:
• Installation of radar speed sign at West Rec.
• New “no trespassing” signs at entrances.
• Working with the City to ticket improperly parked cars in rec areas.
• Helped revitalize NOHOA budgeting process.
Areas of Interest on the Board:
Privacy, governance, budgeting, infrastructure renewal and development.
Business Background:
Retired. Former President and Co-owner, APS Group, Inc, since 2002–13. APS Group, Inc. provided equipment to the Department of Defense and computer equipment to the private sector.
Community Activities:
Former: Snail Lake PTA and District Advisory Council; 621 Foundation Board member; NSSL Coach, Snail Lake Track Coach, MN State Fair Mounted Patrol, 2013-2019, Captain 2019. Present: Ramsey County Mounted Patrol, 2017-founding member. Reserve Deputy, Ramsey County Sheriff 2017-
North Oaks Activities:
Board member since 2019, Vice President 2021, Safe Community Committee member 2016-, chair 2017- Former chair of Beach Committee late 1980s.Organized and ran the Dog Show at the Carnival for several years. Newcomers 1987–90; Gourmet Club late 1980s–early 1990s. Provided horse presence at Farm Fest 2021.
Courtland Borle
Address: 24 Deer Hills Drive
Lived in North Oaks: 11 yr.
Statement of Interest and Issues:
After attending a recent small group discussion on the NOHOA budget, it was clear to me that my experience as a negotiator, working with diverse stakeholders on complex, divisive issues to find common ground and reach resolution, could truly be of service to the board and our community. I also love the communication component of addressing difficult issues, explaining complex matters in a way understandable to all, and finding solutions that address and resolve competing underlying concerns.
Areas of Interest on the Board:
Finance, private roads, and lands.
Business Background:
I’ve been an attorney since 2007. Most recently, I was an associate attorney with Hellmuth & Johnson and am now in-house counsel with Wells Fargo. For the past 7 years my work has focused on drafting and negotiating technology contracts.
Community Activities:
I have been interested in volunteering in North Oaks for many years, but career and family never seemed to allow for it. I believe I am now able to make a commitment to serve. Previously, I served on the Planned Giving Committee at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis for five years.
Paul Ellis
Address: 1 Ridge Road
Lived in North Oaks: 10 yr.
Statement of Interest and Issues:
My goal is to maintain the vision of the Hill Family to keep North Oaks a private community while keeping its residents safe.
Areas of Interest on the Board:
Land and lakes environment, safety for homeowners, maintaining roads, and road safety.
Business Background:
Sales and business development for over 14 years. I’m currently a licensed realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty.
Community Activities:
Volunteer at the North Oaks Easter Egg Hunt. Hope to be more involved in 2022!
North Oaks Activities:
Utilizing the trails, both running and skiing. Attending North Oaks events.
Andrew Hawkins
Address: 3 Monarch Court
Lived in North Oaks: 3 yr.
Statement of Interest and Issues:
I am interested in serving on the NOHOA board to give back to the community with which my family and I have grown to love. I want to leverage my communication, analytical and problem-solving skills to engage with our community and increase transparency of the NOHOA. As a scientist, I am trained to root out facts, make accurate observations, discover information, and organize all of this into logical conclusions. I’ve found in past experiences that these skills can benefit my community and local government, while I learn about and gain opportunities to network with fellow community members.
Areas of Interest on the Board:
Natural environment, Governance Committee.
Business Background:
I earned a PhD in Microbiology from the University of Iowa (Iowa City, IA) and completed postdoctoral training at the California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, CA). I helped start a company (GEVO) that grew from five employees to a publicly traded, NASDAQ listed company with a >$1.4B USD market capitalization, where I was an inventor on over 70 patents and patent applications. I have successfully collaborated on a $40M, multi-site, six-year USDA-funded grant/project (Northwest Advanced Renewables Alliance) to make renewable jet fuel from wood waste and managed a site budget of more than $5M during that project. I served as Director of IT and Director of Facilities (in addition to my technical role) at my previous employer, and currently manage a site and annual site budget for my current employer as Director of Laboratory Services.
Community Activities:
I have volunteered with VLAWMO to help construct and maintain a bioswale at the East Rec, with NOHOA to plant trees in Mary Hill Park and the East Rec, and with my daughters’ Girl Scout troop. I volunteered on the Parker, CO, Cultural and Scientific Commission and was an active volunteer and donor to Parker ARTS.
North Oaks Activities:
I currently serve as Chair of the North Oaks Natural Resources Commission (NONRC). I have served on the NONRC since mid-2019 and lead the Commission in several endeavors, such as North Oaks Inaugural Water Quality Symposium, merging the Tick Task Force into NONRC, an educational video on invasive species in North Oaks, participation in a septic committee for the City, reviewed and provided feedback on proposed natural resource ordinances for City Council, and drafted numerous educational articles for the North Oaks News.
Krista Wolter
Address: 7 Skillman Lane
Lived in North Oaks: 21 yr.
Statement of Interest and Issues:
As a long-standing resident of North Oaks, my goal is to maintain the reputation of North Oaks as a great place to live while preserving home values.
Areas of Interest on the Board:
Roads, trails, and continued maintenance of our amenity space.
Business Background:
I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing & Finance. In the late 1980s, I had my Series 7 license and sold investments in Kavanaugh Securities. After that, I did marketing and sales for Preferred Legal Services. I have been selling real estate in Minnesota since 2006.
Community Activities:
Volunteered with Meals on Wheels, sponsored Farm Fest, participated in the North Oaks Home Tour for Children’s Hospitals, volunteered with Bridging.
North Oaks Activities:
Have supported Hill Farm Historical Society, have been involved with North Oaks Homeowner’s Association events, volunteered with the North Oaks Preschool, have been promoting and selling real estate in North Oaks since 2006, and I am the founder of the North Oaks Legacy Event.
Ted Risdall
Address: 6 Willow Road
Lived in North Oaks: 28 yr.
Statement of Interest and Issues:
As a long-time resident of North Oaks, I will listen to all Members to reinvigorate the Capital Improvement Plan in response the Members wishes stated in the Survey of 2019, improve safety, enhance privacy, and collaborate the all Board Members for the good of the Community. Continue the tradition of living in our beautiful nature preserve and being great stewards of our resources. I want to protect the privacy of our community while fostering friendships and getting to know each other in our great community.
Areas of Interest on the Board:
Improving the quality of amenities and features of North Oaks (e.g., entrances, roads, trails, recreation, etc.) to restore the prestige and value of being a resident of North Oaks. Mange NOHOA costs to obtain effective services within a reasonable budget and improving public safety.
Business Background:
CEO and owner Risdall Marketing Group for the past 28 years. Various company ownership and boards over the years.
Community Activities:
Farm Fest and working with past NOHOA Executive Director and Members of North Oaks to evaluate and recommend improvements to entrances in order to improve safety and security. Encouraged Members to respond to Survey and advocate for improvements to North Oaks. Member of Rotary, Chambers of Commerce, University of Minnesota Foundation, Boy Scouts Board, and Optimist Club.
North Oaks Activities:
Member North Oaks Golf Club, golfing, tennis, pickle ball, biking, actively using the trails for walking and enjoying nature.
