The North Oaks News recently interviewed City Council Member Mark Azman. He won the seat on the City Council in November. He served as the president of NOHOA for four years and spent a few years as the chair of the Planning Commission. Read on to learn more about Azman and his family.
Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself.
A: I was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Kansas City at age 2. My family then moved to Minnesota in 1973, when I was 6 years old, and settled in North Oaks. We lived on South Long Lake Trail for almost 20 years. I went to St. Odilia, and then Totino Grace High School. I went to Holy Cross in Massachusetts. After college I worked in banking for a short time and then entered law school at William Mitchell in St. Paul. After law school, I served as a judicial law clerk for a year and then entered private practice, working at law firms in St. Paul, St. Cloud and Edina. Over the years, my practice involved a significant amount of work for public entities, including townships, cities, counties and school districts. I focused mostly on litigation, but more and more began general counseling. I recently left private practice and am now a corporate attorney for a division of UnitedHealth Group in Eden Prairie.
After leaving North Oaks in 1992 when my parents moved to Florida, I returned in 2003 with my wife, Patty. We lived on North Deep Lake Road for 11 years and then moved to Hay Camp in 2014. We moved to find a house with a pool. Our son Andrew was born in 2005 and is now a junior at St. Thomas Academy.
I served on the NOHOA Board from 2009 through 2015, including four years as president. While at NOHOA, I worked to restructure the NOHOA administration by retaining an Executive Director, developed an Asset Maintenance Program and a Roads Study, installed the beach bathroom and built the new West Recreation Center. I took a few years off of public service and then was appointed to the City Planning Commission in early 2019. I chaired the Planning Commission for several years, including during numerous subdivision applications. I ran for City Council this past election season and was very pleased and excited to be elected taking my seat in January 2023.
Q: What made you decide to run for City Council?
A: I have always had the drive and interest in serving our community. I enjoy being part of our city leadership and contributing to decisions that plan for the future, improve our community and provide for the benefit of our progeny.
While growing up in North Oaks, I spent a lot time enjoying our natural resources. The trails, lakes and our larger lots and rural feel are very special attributes of the city. Serving on the council allows me to work to preserve these attributes and protect our environment and natural resources.
Q: What are some of the goals you have for the city?
A: The council has conducted public sessions about strategic planning in the last couple of months. Through these discussions, including significant public input, we are moving forward in developing an infrastructure planning study. This is typical study that cities use as a planning tool in order to be prepared for the future. The city will use its professional consultants (engineers, planners and attorneys) and staff to prepare the study. We are refining the scope of the study and intend to move forward in the next month or so. This will be a critical tool for our city as it matures and our developments are completed.
It is also important to maintain and improve our relationship with NOHOA and stakeholders. We are studying ways we can cooperate, reduce redundancy and improve resident experience, while ensuring we maintain the privacy our community has worked so hard to preserve.
We are also working to update and refine our city ordinances including as relating to certain conditional use permits, variance, comprehensive planning and the planning commission. We also need general improvements to improve readability, searchability and integration.
Q: What do you like most about living in North Oaks?
A: For me, the most important aspects of the city are our solitude and privacy, the natural environment and rural feel, and the trails and lakes. I hear time and again from residents who explain that the moment they enter the city, they experience an immediate and palpable sense of relief from the stress and bustle of the world and transition to a feeling of peacefulness and calm. That is what this city provides its residents. What a special place we have.
Q: What are some of your hobbies?
A: I greatly enjoy using the trails in our community, and traveling with my family. We also are care enthusiasts and love attending monthly car shows around the metro area.
Q: Anything else you would like to add?
A: I am honored to serve the community and work every day to make sure I feel confident in the decisions I make. I am always available to listen to our residents and encourage you to contact me any time about any issues. I signed up to serve and I want to hear from you.
— Noelle Olson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.