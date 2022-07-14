Summer is here! If you’re interested in being a host for the Neighborhood National night out on Tuesday August 2, register with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office to subscribe to updates regarding the event, get suggestions for activities, print a sample flyer to send to neighbors and register online. It is a great opportunity to reconnect with your local neighbors and bring the community together.
