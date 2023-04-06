As part of our new building and realtor feature, the North Oaks News interviewed Realtors Sonia and Sanjay Kohli of Kohli Real Estate Group. The couple has lived in North Oaks for 24 years and raised their two children here. Read on to learn more about Sonia, Sanjay and their family.
Q: Tell us a little bit about yourselves?
A: Sanjay and I met in college at the University of Minnesota. We both were born in India but I was raised in Minnesota. Sanjay came to America in 1985. I tease him that he came to a one of the coldest places in America just so he could meet me. We have two beautiful children. Our son, Keshav, was married in fall of 2022. He met his wife Nisha in Atlanta while he was at Georgia Tech completing his PhD in Biomedical Engineering. It was a big year for us last year! We are so blessed to add Nisha to our family. She is warm, kind, very loving and brings out the best in all of us. Our daughter, Maulika, is completing her PhD in Clinical Psychology with a focus on neuro psychology in San Diego. She will be completing her clinical internship at the VA Puget Sound, Seattle. We are so proud of her and excited for her final step with a move to Seattle.
Q: How did you get involved in real estate?
A: With an accounting degree from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, I worked as an accountant for years. But looking online at the North Oaks real estate market was what I enjoyed doing to relax. In 1999, one of my dearest friends who lived in North Oaks said to me, “You love real estate so much and have a business with accounting background, why don’t you become a realtor? You would be a fresh change with your professional background.” It took me a few years to pull the trigger but in 2001, I became a realtor and joined Edina Realty. I have never looked back as I love my work. It doesn’t feel like a job and I love helping families find their next home. A home is where the heart is, and I truly feel blessed every time a family chooses me to help them with one of the most important decisions in their lives. Sanjay became a realtor in 2018 after he hung up his IT hat. He came from an information technology and engineering background. He works with new construction sales in the Kohli Real Estate Group. “I have never been more satisfied in my career than I am now,” Sanjay said. He helps people build the home of their dreams and there is nothing more rewarding than that experience.
Q: How long have you lived in North Oaks?
A: Sanjay and I have lived in North Oaks since 1999. We came from New Brighton and decided to take a plunge and build our forever home as the opportunity became available to purchase the last lot on Raven Road. The move was earlier than we intended. However, we knew that it was more important to be in the community where we wanted to raise our kids and home upgrades could be made over the years. We love our neighborhood and can’t see living anywhere else. It was the best decision we made!
Q: What do you like most about living in North Oaks?
A: We love the peacefulness and nature of North Oaks. It is a place like no other. One of the reasons we wanted to live here is that when our kids were young, I had everything available right inside North Oaks. They took tennis lessons here, played T-ball, soccer, and even La Crosse. It was a dream neighborhood and even today, although our kids are not here, Sanjay and I love the amenities. We take walks around Pleasant Lake, are members of the golf club and have picnic lunches during the week on a nice summer day at Pleasant Lake beach. It is the most relaxing experience on a busy workday. It gives us a little quite time together to enjoy the small things in life. North Oaks is a hidden gem.
Q: What are some of your other hobbies?
A: Sanjay and I love to listen to music, are learning to play golf, and enjoy traveling to see our family.
Q: How do you feel the housing market has changed in North Oaks over the last two years?
A: In the last two years, we have seen home values increase dramatically in North Oaks which frankly was overdue. North Oaks was underrated, and we now match the home value to the community offerings. North Oaks is unparalleled to any other city within the Twin Cities. Buyers in the marketplace see this too and therefore place a higher value on homes in North Oaks.
Q: Do you have any predictions for the future of home/condo sales in North Oaks?
A: The North Oaks real estate market continues to stay strong. With continued low inventory of homes for sale in North Oaks and the extensive list of buyers wanting to find a home in North Oaks, our local market is going to remain strong for some time. Buyers have adjusted to the new interest rates and prices of homes. Currently there are only seven single family homes for sale in North Oaks. If you are considering a move, now is the time. The last two years have been a wild ride! But the ride isn’t over.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
A: We are the #1 Realtor for North Oaks sales with 62 transactions in the last two years. We bring a fresh perspective to selling real estate with full service to our clients. And with our office in North Oaks, we are the local experts. We want to thank all our clients for trusting us with your real estate needs.
— Noelle Olson
