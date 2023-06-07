Hard-to-recycle items business comes to North Oaks

The sustainability company Ridwell is making recycling easier for residents in North Oaks.
More than 5,000 households in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas currently use Ridwell to divert salvageable items from the waste stream. Ridwell only expands its service when a critical mass of households have requested the service.
Annie Ballantine was one North Oaks resident that requested the service. She said she went on the North Oaks Facebook page and learned that other residents were interested in it and went on a waiting list.
“Everyone is pretty nature-focused here and I felt like it aligned with who we are as a community,” Ballantine said. “So that was my desire for the community to have this. This is a way to responsibly recycle things that we can’t put in our recycling bin with the city. It’s just amazingly convenient now to have a way to responsibly dispose of things and recycle things.”
EJ Tso, Ridwell’s General Manager for the Twin Cities said Ridwell is not competing against curbside recycling.
“Ridwell is very much aligned on trying to reduce our contributions to the waste stream,” Tso said. “There’s so much stuff in your garbage can or just a typical dumpster that can be recycled — but it’s hard to recycle. And that’s where we come in and try to complement curbside recycling for the municipalities that we serve.”
Ridwell members receive a sturdy metal bin for the front porch or side of the house and reusable cloth bags for sorting items that should not go to a landfill or incinerator but also are not accepted by curbside recycling haulers, like plastic film, batteries, lightbulbs and threads. Every two weeks, Ridwell collects these items from members’ bins and brings them to carefully vetted partners who can responsibly recycle or reuse them.
“We have a partner for every single one of those items,” Tso said. “We collect a lot of plastic films. If you think about your Target bags or dry cleaning bags, we collect more plastic film a month that can fit into a two-car garage.”
According to Tso, Ridwell empowers communities to help each other by facilitating pick-ups for items needed by local nonprofit organizations including:
Free Geek Twin Cities — connects old tech with new homes and responsibly recycles any gadgets that can’t be refurbished.
Bridging — connects stuff from your home, like old kitchenware, with people in the community who need it.
The PROP Shop sells jewelry collected from Ridwell members and uses the revenue to purchase essential items for the community, like new socks, underwear and mattresses.
Ridwell launched on Jan. 11, 2022, and is growing throughout the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area.
“It has been absolutely fantastic,” Tso said. “I’m a proud Twin Cities resident and I want us to be kinder to our neighbors and kinder to our environment and kinder to services that help us continue to protect our planet.”
