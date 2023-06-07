From growing up in a small town to becoming a prominent leader

Council Member and former North Oaks Mayor Tom Watson was born in Littlefork, Minnesota.
“It was a little community hospital that probably had about 10 to 20 beds,” Watson said. “I spent my youth in Ray, Minnesota which is 17 miles south of International Falls.”
After graduating from high school, he went to the University of Minnesota (U of M) where he met his wife, Jane.
“There was a co-ed dormitory at the university and she was in the south half and I was in the north half,” Watson said. “So I started flirting with her and she thought I was crazy. But I was persistent.”
He got a baccalaureate degree in management and accounting (which is now the Carlson School of Management) and the couple got married in 1968.
“At the time I graduated from the university, there was a thing called the Vietnam War,” Watson said. “I had a job offer from IBM in Rochester. I was in Class 1A, which meant that all of my body functions were normal and a candidate for war.”
With the war on his mind, Watson went to a Twins game at the old Met Stadium (tickets were $1.50 back then) with his college buddies in the spring of 1968. He said he met a fellow who knew his parents and the two started talking.
“He was an administrator with the state of Minnesota and I went over there, met him again, and they basically interviewed me and offered me a job,” Watson said. “As I was working for the state of Minnesota, a unit of the government, I immediately went from a 1A Class to a 2A Class. Now I’m further away from being drafted. I worked there for about 11 years, which meant I didn’t have to go to Vietnam. That was a very strenuous period of time. Your life was very uncertain.”
Watson and his wife had their first child, Patrick, in 1976. About the same time he enrolled in a master’s program at St. Thomas and got his MBA in finance.
“The dean of the master’s program took a liking to me during the course of my curriculum there and he wanted to know if I would be willing to teach a class,” Watson said. “I ended up teaching for four years part-time over at Carlson School and then at St. Thomas.”
He then got a job at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co (now known as KPMG). In 1982, he started his own consulting business called the Watson Consulting Group.
“I was based in St. Paul and the most employees I had were eight and we kept that going until, well technically, today,” he said. “I’m still doing consulting for different organizations. I get to work as hard as I want and keep busy. If I fully retired, well, I’d probably fail.”
The Watsons moved to North Oaks in June 1985. They raised three children — Patrick, James and Molly. All three went to Mounds View High School.
The first time Watson ran for City Council was in 1991 and he did not win. But there was a vacant seat and he was selected to sit on the council that year. He ran for re-election in 1993 and 1997. He served 10 years on the council and then decided to run for mayor in 2001.
Watson’s years of public service include four terms as mayor and three terms on the City Council. During that time he addressed challenging matters including the contaminated private wells detected in the early 1990s in the Gilfillan area, completed the East Oaks Development Agreement in 1999 and approved the Site E and Waverly Gardens development in 2002-03.
“When I left in 2009, I didn’t want to be involved in city government and I thought 18 years in public service was probably enough,” he said. “I was encouraged to run for City Council two years ago and decided to do it.”
Watson has taken on other volunteer assignments. He is an advisory board chair at the University of Minnesota for aquatic invasive species otherwise known as zebra mussels. He also has been the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) for many organizations including the Ramsey Clinic based out of Ramsey Hospital, or Regions Hospital as it is known today.
“I was president and board member for about 12 years up in Crow Wing County, which is a lake association up there where we own some property,” Watson said. “Water quality is a very important issue to me.”
The Watsons spend a lot of time at their log home and enjoy going to the various events for their six grandchildren.
“Jane and I love to fish but the problem is we don’t get to do it as much as we’d like to do,” Watson said. “Our place is on a good lake where we can fish for lake trout which is nice.”
Watson volunteered for a number of years for the track and field teams and cross country teams at Mounds View High School. He started a cross country meet in 1997 at Chippewa Middle School and has grown throughout the years.
“It would attract 30 schools from across the Midwest, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and probably ran about 1,200 kids in a number of races,” Watson said. “After 26 years on that particular assignment. I have stepped back.”
It should be noted that the name of the event is the Tom Watson Mustang Invitational.
Woodworking projects are fun for Watson. He puts on his carpenter’s belt and replaces deck boards and steps. He’s even replaced a couple of decks on his home up north. He noted that he used to love waterskiing.
“Jane and I are gonna try to do a little more traveling than we’ve done in recent years just because of the COVID-19 business,” he said. “We just didn’t feel comfortable being in an airplane.”
One thing that attracted Watson to North Oaks was it made him feel like he did in his youth growing up in northern Minnesota.
“I was working in Minneapolis and in 30 minutes I can go home and feel like I’m in the wooded area of northern Minnesota and that’s why I’m here,” Watson said. “People who live in North Oaks take it upon themselves to learn to live with nature, learn to live and take care of the whole ecosystem infrastructure that we enjoy in his community.”
Watson got a little choked up recalling something that Louis Hill, Jr. said to him before he passed away in 1995.
“Tom, he said, You know, when you’re planning the land in North Oaks, imagine yourself sitting in a canoe in the middle of the lake and you’re looking all around back at the shoreline. You don’t even see a house. All you see is the greenery of the forest. You see the birds, you see the wildlife.”
Watson said he doesn’t know if we can say that today.
“I really hope that I’ve left some kind of legacy where people take responsibility, take it upon themselves to get engaged in North Oaks and to really truly understand what we have in North Oaks to this day … and make darn sure that we are making the right proper investments,” Watson said. “Also that homeowners are providing the appropriate due diligence in taking care of what they own in the community. And thirdly, that we take care of these joint assets that we all enjoy, whether it’s a beach or whether it’s a trail. These are things we have to take care of together.”
