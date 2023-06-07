From growing up in a small town to becoming a prominent leader

Council Member Tom Watson and his wife Jane (in middle) at a family holiday celebration.

 Contributed

Council Member and former North Oaks Mayor Tom Watson was born in Littlefork, Minnesota. 

“It was a little community hospital that probably had about 10 to 20 beds,” Watson said. “I spent my youth in Ray, Minnesota which is 17 miles south of International Falls.”

