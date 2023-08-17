The North Oaks News interviewed James Putnam and Nathan Glenz of Farmhouse Style Furniture. Farmhouse Style Furniture is located in White Bear Lake and offers customized handcrafted wood furniture. The business is owned by James and Trevor Putnam along with Glenz.
Q: Tell us how Farmhouse Style Furniture started?
James: It all started when a friend asked me to create a dining room table in 2012 in Detroit Lakes.
I moved to White Bear Lake in 2014 and was working out of my garage until 2017. I got a suite and slowly expanded. In 2020, I formed a partnership with Nathan. We bought our current building in June. We are slowing expanding here and are getting a CNC machine It’s computerized and will basically cut all of the wood for you. The building also has a new showroom and it’s bigger and nicer.
Q: What does Farmhouse Style Furniture offer to its customers?
James: We do everything including custom kitchens, custom cabinetry, islands, closet organizers, mudrooms, tables, barn doors, chairs and bathroom vanities. From the moment a customer enters our showroom, they are part of the process. We usually start with a one-on-one consultation to talk about the design they are looking for and are with them every step of the way from the design to selecting a finish. We allow the natural beauty of the material to shine through and use a variety of techniques to ensure the finished product is exactly what the customer envisions.
Q: How many employees do you have?
James: We have eight. They do a little bit of everything from finishing to customer service.
Q: What makes Farmhouse Style Furniture unique?
James: It’s totally customizable and we can do any color and/or size for your home or cabin. Customers can bring in photos from Pinterest boards, sketches or a a photo of what they are looking for. The possibilities are endless. All of our pieces are made from solid wood and our products stand the test of time. We offer Walnut, Alder, Oak, Cherry and more.
Q: Are you on social media?
James: People can find us on Facebook and Instagram. We have furniture Fridays on Instagram where we have pictures of all the projects we did during the week.
Q: Anything else you’d like to add?
Nathan: We like to sponsor events and we were featured in the Parade of Homes last year which was pretty cool.
Farmhouse Style Furniture is located at 5966 Highway 61 N. in White Bear Lake.
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
