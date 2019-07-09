Sally Thornton, former resident of North Oaks and CEO of San Francisco-based Forshay, will discuss “Neuro Behavioral Science and Its Use in Analyzing Future Work Dynamics” at the July 16 meeting of the Kiwanis North Suburban Golden K.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in home and vehicle burglary within the last weeks in North Oaks, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township.
The University of St. Thomas announced that North Oaks’ own Dr. Victoria Young, professor and chair of the St. Thomas art history program and architectural historian, has been named their 2019 Professor of the Year. A press release put out by the university explains, “This award recognizes e…
Gather your friends and neighbors, and head on down to the historic Hill Farm on Red Barn Road, Sunday, June 23, 3-6 p.m. The event is free and open to all North Oaks residents and their guests. Sponsored by the Hill Farm Historical Society, this year’s event will offer blacksmith demonstrat…
After months of planning, the NOHOA 2019 Community Fair (renamed North Oaks Summer Fest) is upon us and it promises new and exciting activities for all including a beer and wine tent, a drone demonstration and food trucks. Join all the fun on Saturday, June 1, at the West Recreation Area.
For some college students, spring break is a week of breezy, beachy fun. For Peter Schavee of North Oaks, it was cold nights, long days, and the ever-present majesty of the Annapurna mountains of Nepal—one of the most beautiful and challenging landscapes in the world.
A little over a year after Louis W. Hill’s death in 1995, Mari Hill Harpur, Louis’ daughter, acquired the North Oaks Company (NOC). She and Douglas, her husband, initiated a new concept of development for the remaining undeveloped 1,650 acres, about a third of the total area of the city. It …
There are various different development projects that have been submitted by the North Oaks Company (NOC) for the East Oaks area of North Oaks. Here is a summary of each project’s current status.
Over 80 residents attended the Thursday, Feb. 28 meeting of the Planning Commission where the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and East Oaks Planned Development Agreement (PDA) were the primary topics of discussion.
A panel of experts discussed coyote habitat, behavior and trends for residents of North Oaks on March 14 in the Community Room at 100 Village Center Drive. The informational meeting was arranged by City Council and the Natural Resources Commission to provide education about urban coyotes, wh…
The community of North Oaks might be small, but it came up big when it comes to protecting its youth. North Oaks unanimously voted to raise the tobacco sales age to 21 on Thursday night, March 14.
Local News Sections
Mounds View wrestler Chase Dressel is a state runner-up, and teammates Nick Dunagan and Rowan Morgan each placed third, capping one of the Mustangs best seasons.
The Mounds View Mustangs struck for two second-half touchdown passes to defeat Stillwater 17-9 on the Ponies field Friday evening.
As temperatures rise and green returns to our Minnesota landscape, North Oaks parents are looking for ways to pull kids’ attention away from their screens and devices toward healthier, outdoor activities. Chris Bailey recommends golf. This is not surprising, as Mr. Bailey is a PGA Profession…
Commented