Interview with Dr. Victoria Young

  • By Gretchen Needham/Editor
The University of St. Thomas announced that North Oaks’ own Dr. Victoria Young, professor and chair of the St. Thomas art history program and architectural historian, has been named their 2019 Professor of the Year. A press release put out by the university explains, “This award recognizes e…

Hill Farm Ice Cream Social and Farm History Day

Gather your friends and neighbors, and head on down to the historic Hill Farm on Red Barn Road, Sunday, June 23, 3-6 p.m. The event is free and open to all North Oaks residents and their guests. Sponsored by the Hill Farm Historical Society, this year’s event will offer blacksmith demonstrat…

2019 Community Fair/North Oaks Summer Fest: It’s here!

After months of planning, the NOHOA 2019 Community Fair (renamed North Oaks Summer Fest) is upon us and it promises new and exciting activities for all including a beer and wine tent, a drone demonstration and food trucks. Join all the fun on Saturday, June 1, at the West Recreation Area.

North Oaks student hikes through Himalayas for spring break

  • By Jackie Bussjaeger/Contributor
For some college students, spring break is a week of breezy, beachy fun. For Peter Schavee of North Oaks, it was cold nights, long days, and the ever-present majesty of the Annapurna mountains of Nepal—one of the most beautiful and challenging landscapes in the world.

All about the East Oaks development

A little over a year after Louis W. Hill’s death in 1995, Mari Hill Harpur, Louis’ daughter, acquired the North Oaks Company (NOC). She and Douglas, her husband, initiated a new concept of development for the remaining undeveloped 1,650 acres, about a third of the total area of the city. It …

A snapshot of the East Oaks development

  • By Gretchen Needham/Editor
There are various different development projects that have been submitted by the North Oaks Company (NOC) for the East Oaks area of North Oaks. Here is a summary of each project’s current status. 

Packed house for Planning Commission meeting

  • By Gretchen Needham/Editor
Over 80 residents attended the Thursday, Feb. 28 meeting of the Planning Commission where the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and East Oaks Planned Development Agreement (PDA) were the primary topics of discussion.

Experts shed light on urban coyote behavior in North Oaks

  • by Gretchen Needham/Editor
A panel of experts discussed coyote habitat, behavior and trends for residents of North Oaks on March 14 in the Community Room at 100 Village Center Drive. The informational meeting was arranged by City Council and the Natural Resources Commission to provide education about urban coyotes, wh…

