The Mahtomedi boys Nordic Ski team placed third among seven team in the Metro East Conference in the meet Monday at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
Leading the Zephyrs were sophomores Max Nelson placing 14th, Luke Larson in 17th and Mackinley Commander in 20th, each getting honorable mention to all-conference.
The next three were sophomore Elex Tell in 23rd place, junior Finnian Falvey in 24th and sophomore Jon Nelson in 25th, finishing within 11 seconds. Sophomore Jonah Bechard placed 30th, sophomore Casey Hagen 43rd, eighth-grader Ben Larson 47th and freshman Isiah Horsager 50th.
Hastings was champion with 473, led by individual champion Trevor Caflisch. Following were Tartan 425, Mahtomedi 407, Henry Sibley 375, Simley 373, St. Thomas Academy 369 and North St. Paul 180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.