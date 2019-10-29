Remember to set your clocks back Sunday, Nov. 3. Daylight saving time ends officially at 2 a.m. central time. That means sunrise and sunset will be about an hour earlier on Nov. 3. There will be more light in the morning.
Latest News
- Volleyball: Cougars fall to Stillwater in semifinals; Petersen gets 1,000th kill
- Time to fall back
- Stillwater to celebrate Veterans Day
- Centennial School District in need of tutors to make an impact
- Little Goblins Costume Party
- Matthew’s Family Restaurant abruptly closes its doors
- Students learn more than music through youth symphony
- Letters to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Steakhouse coming to Hugo?
- Pilot survives Sunday morning crash
- Credit union proposed for vacant lot near Blue Heron
- Watchdog group gets meeting with governor
- Man driving 80 mph charged in fatal crash
- Birds, butterflies, fireflies: Transformed yard attracts wildlife
- Motorized boating ban a possibility on impaired lake
- Sheriff’s office looks for burglary, assault suspect
- Orange and black make green
- Covered bridge of Washington County
Images
Videos
Commented
- North to Alaska Part IV: At last, lodge hosts first happy anglers (2)
- Soccer: Cougar girls face Lakeville South, boys face Washburn in state openers (1)
- When vaping kills (1)
- Lexington Lofts ‘not a Lexington building’ (1)
- Visiting sandhill cranes adopt White Bear couple (1)
- All-School reunion (1)
- Soccer: Bear boys kiss to Woodbury 4-0 (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.