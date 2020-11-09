Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Ramsey County, Mounds View Public Schools will shift its high school students to full-time distance learning starting Wednesday, Nov. 11.
COVID-19 case counts have been on the rise in Minnesota since Labor Day. According to the most recent data available from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), there are approximately 34 cases per 10,000 residents in Ramsey County. Guidance from the MDH and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) advises school districts to move middle and high school students to distance learning if that number falls between 30 and 49, and to move all students to distance learning if the number exceeds 50.
In a Nov. 5 email to students and families, Mounds View Superintendent Chris Lennox said that it is “clear” that transmission has started occuring within the district's schools.
“Over the past two weeks across all schools, we had 12 staff members test positive for COVID-19 and 49 in quarantine,” Lennox said. “At the same time, 27 students tested positive and 205 were in quarantine. As you can imagine, this is beginning to impact our ability to secure substitutes and properly staff schools, especially our high schools.”
In light of this localized spread, Lennox said, all Mounds View high school students will transition to distance learning as of Wednesday, Nov. 11. Middle and elementary schools will continue with hybrid learning, with groups of students alternating attending school in-person and online from home.
Lennox said district staff will continue to review data and plan to meet with the district's regional support team on Friday, Nov. 13, to further discuss recommendations for learning models.
School districts throughout the state have recently received new information from the MDE, clarifying guidance around shifting learning models, which Lennox said Mounds View district staff are working to fully understand. “The new guidance received … about the use of local data seemed to suggest that school districts could make decisions independent of the recommendations provided to them about learning models,” he said.
However, the district's legal team has advised that Mounds View schools follow state recommendations. “The clear advice from our legal team is that we should follow and implement the recommendations of state and local health experts or we would expose the district to legal risk,” explained Lennox. “The adjustments to our learning models moving forward do align with public health recommendations.”
As of press time, high schoolers are expected to remain in distance learning for four weeks, through Friday, Dec. 4. Lennox said at that time, the district will again meet with its regional support team to decide on any changes to the current learning model. Athletics and extracurricular activities will continue as normal in the meantime.
