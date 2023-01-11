Contributed1 PhotoCreditLizBanfield.tif

Carden Olson smiles as his mobility assist dog, Viggo, activates a door push plate for him. The human-dog duo was paired in 2022 and was Can Do Canine’s 800th overall certified team.

 Liz Banfield | Contributed

Service animals play a vital role in the day-to-day lives of their owners.

That’s why federal and Minnesota laws exist that provide protections to people with service animals. The majority of such animals are dogs, though in some cases they can be miniature horses.

