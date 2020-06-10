Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals involved in a shooting that took place Monday afternoon near the White Bear Lake boat launch.
Undersheriff Mike Martin said that officials are looking for a dark blue or black Ford Edge that was seen waiting near the Ramsey Beach parking lot with its hazard lights on and later seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.
On Monday around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at Ramsey Beach. While en route, a 24-year-old man, who has since been identified as Alejandro Ray Seals, called to report that he and his daughter had been shot and were driving to the hospital.
Alejandro, his daughter, girlfriend and twin brother, Antonio Seals, had returned to the boat launch when the someone fired three shots from the passenger side of the Ford Edge. Martin said that officials believe that either Alejandro or Antonio was the intended target.
Alejandro was treated at St. John's Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and has since been released. His daughter was transferred to Region's Hospital. Martin said that as of last report, she was “in fair condition, and her injuries are not life-threatening.”
No arrests have yet been made. Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 651-266-7320. Information can be left anonymously.
“We continue to follow good leads and greatly appreciate the assistance we have received from witnesses and the public,” Martin said.
