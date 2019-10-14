BLAINE — At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers from the Blaine Police Department were called to the Walmart store at 11505 Ulysses St. NE for a possible shooting that occurred in the parking lot. Officers arrived and located a male in his 30s who had injuries to his ear and the top of his head. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives from the Blaine Police Department are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to determine exactly what occurred. Two casings were found near where the incident is believed to have occurred.
In a statement, Blaine Police Captain Mark Boerboom said it is believed that the individuals involved in the incident knew one another. The suspect has not yet been located. Additional information will be released when available.
