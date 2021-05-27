On Thursday, May 27, all school buildings at Mahtomedi Public Schools were placed under a shelter-in-place order due to a social media threat reported to law enforcement.
The shelter-in-place order was recommended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) while the agency conducted its investigation.
According to a press release released by Superintendent Barb Duffrin and WCSO Commander Sara Halverson, a juvenile was responsible for the social media post, and it was determined the threat was not credible. The shelter in place order was then lifted and all buildings resumed operations and students resumed school activities.
The press release reads in part, “Our number one concern is always the safety of our school community and we take threats seriously. Our schools are safe places for our students and we use safety and security measures every day to keep our students safe. We are thankful for the strong partnership between Mahtomedi Public Schools and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”
Since the suspect is a juvenile, no further information will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.