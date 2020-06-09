A man and his five-year-old daughter were shot and injured Monday afternoon at Ramsey Beach, according to county sheriff officials.
Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at Ramsey Beach in White Bear Lake. While en route, a 24-year-old man called to report that he and his daughter had been shot and were driving to a nearby hospital.
Deputies said that the shooting occurred near the boat launch of the park.
The man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. His daughter is reported to be in serious but stable condition.
The White Bear Lake Police Department assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-7320. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
