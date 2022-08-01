19 year-old awaits charges in Willernie stabbing

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, a Willernie man, 36, is in surgery following a stabbing incident that occurred in Willernie Monday morning.
Just before 8:45 a.m. a Washington County deputy patrolling near the 300 block of Stillwater Road and Penway Avenue came across a man suffering from multiple stab wounds along the side of the road. The deputy rendered medical aid and requested additional responders.
The victim was able to identify his attacker before being transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. A bystander led deputies to a residence approximately 100 yards away where both the suspect and the victim, who are not related, reportedly reside.
Deputies and assisting agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Oak Park Heights Police Department, North St. Paul Police Department, and the White Bear Lake Police Department, set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect, identified as a 19 year-old male. The suspect was located in a swampy area approximately a half-mile away and was taken into custody just after 10 a.m. He was taken to Washington County Jail where he awaits charges.
The case is being investigated as an isolated incident. The Press will report additional information as it becomes available.
