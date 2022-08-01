19 year-old awaits charges in Willernie stabbing
Paul Dols | Press Publications

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, a Willernie man, 36, is in surgery following a stabbing incident that occurred in Willernie Monday morning.

Just before 8:45 a.m. a Washington County deputy patrolling near the 300 block of Stillwater Road and Penway Avenue came across a man suffering from multiple stab wounds along the side of the road. The deputy rendered medical aid and requested additional responders.

