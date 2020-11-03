State Senator District 42
Jason "Ike" Isaacson, DFL (incumbent): 58.89%
Ben Schwanke, R: 40.95%
State Representative District 42A
Kelly Moller, DFL (incumbent): 60.78%
Candy Sina, R: 39.09%
State Representative District 42B
Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL (incumbent): 62.28%
Sue Finney, R: 37.56%
Shoreview Mayor
Sandy Martin (incumbent): 97.35%
Write-In: 2.65%
Shoreview City Council
Sue Denkinger (incumbent): 28.28%
Emy Johnson (incumbent): 24.77%
Dave Olson: 23.6%
Jillian McAdams: 14.25%
Abraham J. Wolfe: 8.28%
