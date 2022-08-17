Daniel VanAcker looks a lot more like a wrestler than a distance runner. He’s thickly muscled at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, while rival runners tend to be long and lean.
“Yeah, I know. People tell me I run like a linebacker,” chuckled VanAcker, who played football until ninth grade.
The 2022 Forest Lake graduate and Minnesota Gophers recruit was outstanding in both wrestling and distance running, though, a remarkable feat, as dissimilar as they are.
As a senior, he captured state Class 3A championships in wrestling at 152 pounds and the 1600 meters in track — in an epic finale, more on that later — while also placing third in the state in cross country and fourth in the 3200.
Asked about the rare combo of excelling in distance running and wrestling, VanAcker could think of only one other guy, from everyone he’s run and wrestled against, who’s similar: Christian Noble of Big Lake, who was a state wrestling champ but just a state qualifier in cross county. And we checked: none of the other 13 state Class 3A mat champs were runners.
VanAcker amazed both his coaches.
“To be able to combine those sports, and to do them all at such a high level, just shows how rare and special of an athlete he is,” said Andy Richardson, cross country coach. “He has the mindset that he is going to be the best, and he will do whatever it takes to accomplish that.”
Joe Kunshier seconded that.
“Dan is a once in a lifetime type of athlete to coach. His work ethic is unmatched, and he is a great human being above all,” said the wrestling coach. “He’s the kid who does everything right. He prepares correctly, he diets the right way and he works hard. Dan is going to be successful running cross country and track at Minnesota.”
VanAcker committed to the Gophers last November and will join them Aug. 24 for a week of camp before orientation and classes. “I try to do everything for God’s glory, and I feel he’s led me to this spot,” said VanAcker, who plans to major in architecture. He was recruited by head coach Sarah Hopkins and assistant Brad Wick.
He’s pleased that his roommate at the athletic dorm will a two-time state cross country champion from Wisconsin who was also a wrestler, and, like himself, was recruited in part because it. “The coaches like that,” he said. “They think wrestling makes you more gritty.”
On the final day of his prep career, VanAcker won a 1600-meter thriller at St. Michael against Mounds View’s Will Skelly, who was 800 meter state champ in 2021 and had posted the state’s best 1600 time this season heading into the state meet.
VanAcker had beaten Skelly by four seconds in the Suburban East cross country meet, becoming the first Ranger conference champ since 1994. He lost to Skelly in the state true-team meet 1600 when the Mustang star took a big lead and VanAcker closed the gap but had been too far behind. “That changed my strategy a little bit at state,” said VanAcker, determined to stay closer.
He took the lead with 600 meters left. Skelly regained it with 400 left. “At 200 meters, Will looked back, and I could tell he was hurting,” said VanAcker. He slipped back ahead on the inside lane at the final turn, but was hurting plenty himself. “I was doing everything I possible could to hold it together for that last five seconds.” He added, “My teammates joked that my form was not awesome. I had a head bob thing going.”
He held on to win in 4:10.27, a personal best by 16 seconds, while Skelly set a Mustang record of 4:11.05. Skelly was so worn out by VanAcker that he buckled in the second lap of the 800 an hour later and finished ninth, after winning the prelims.
VanAcker closed his wrestling career with three straight pins in the Class 3A tournament, nabbing the 152-pound championship by cradling Anoka’s Jacob Whitaker to the mat in 5:44.
“I would shoot a single leg (takedown), and they would put in a whizzer, and when they relaxed their head a little too much, I would catch them in a cradle,” said Van Acker about his three pins at state (after an 8-2 first round decision). He was 45-4 for the season and 141-43 in his career with four state trips.
The two state titles were “pretty much equal” thrills, VanAcker said. Another was anchoring the Rangers 4x400 team that won the sectional and set a school record, at home, under the lights, at the Rangers new stadium. “That was one of the coolest things ever,” he said. The quartet placed fifth at state after losing one member to an injury.
He had a breakout senior year. Previously, his top state finishes were sixth in wrestling and 40th in cross country as a sophomore, and 10th in the 1600 and 13th in the 3200 in track as a junior. After the stellar final campaign, he holds school track records in the 800 (1:54), the 1600 (4:10.27), the 3200 (9:09), and the 4x400 (3:20), along with the cross country 5,000 meter record (15:30.7).
VanAcker comes from a running family. His father, David, a pastor, ran for Michigan State. His mother, Gerri, ran in high school. Older brother Jeremiah, at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, placed second in the national meet for Christian colleges last November. There are three younger sisters.
While VanAcker is one of the top athletes in Ranger history, he rarely set foot inside a District 831 classroom, just for two electives in high school. A 3.93 GPA student, he was home-schooled through 10th grade, with his mother supervising, then went PSEO the last two years with classes online from Ridgewater College, earning a two-year degree in drafting. (All five kids are home-schooled.)
VanAcker’s other interests include drafting, guitar, fishing, and especially woodworking. “My father and both grandfathers are all excellent woodworkers,” he said, “and I’ve always tagged along.” Working in the family’s shop, his favorite project is building 4 by 8 foot playhouses that he sells on Craigslist.
VanAcker cheerfully relates a family story. “My mother didn’t want to run cross country,” he said, “but my grandfather bribed her with a cordless phone and contacts (lenses), and she ended up being really good.” He mentioned that anecdote because the same grandfather, along with his brother, convinced him to switch to cross country. “I played football through eighth grade, and I loved football,” said Daniel, who was a running back. “I do wonder sometimes how I would have done in football.” It appears they steered him to the right choice, though.
