A proposal to develop a silent water sports activity center on the riverfront land known as the Aiple property was unveiled to Stillwater city leaders Dec. 3.
Spearheaded by Councilmember Mike Polehna in coordination with the Minnesota Boat Club, the concept involves using the long-vacant house on the property to store boats and house offices and educational programs. A dock would be added to launch kayaks, canoes and paddleboards—either bring-your-own or rent. Programs for disabled veterans and differently-abled people are also proposed.
Ixchel McKinnie, representing the Minnesota Boat Club, said rowing and other silent water sports allow people from eight to 80 to exercise and enjoy nature while promoting water stewardship. She said Minnesota has 16 rowing clubs but most are in the western suburbs; the group hopes to be rowing the St. Croix by April 2020.
“We could do something as simple as adding a new public dock with accessibility access,” she told the Council. “We’re not asking for a big investment. It really is about having access to the property.”
The 15-acre parcel was purchased in late 2014 with $4.3 million in city, state and county funds, but has remained closed to the public while the City hammers out a park plan. Proposals are due later this month from firms interested in drafting a master plan for the property.
Hearing the proposal for the first time last week, councilmembers were enthusiastic but questioned whether the center could be launched by this coming spring.
“We’re only barely mowing the grass there now,” commented Councilmember Dave Junker. “What you’ve got going is exactly what we’d love to see, I’m just trying to get my arms wrapped around using it as soon as 2020.”
The council deferred a vote on concept approval until the next meeting, when it is hoped that staff can report back on the condition of the house, develop a parking proposal, and come up with a “punch list” of items that would have to be done to make the property useable by spring.
Not into water sports? How about curling? A proposal by members of the St. Croix Curling Club to build a $5-7 million curling center next to the St. Croix Valley Recreation Center was also unveiled Dec. 3. Under the proposal, the club would build and maintain the facility, leasing the land from the city under a public/private partnership agreement.
Al Taylor, representing the St. Croix Curling Club, said the club is ready to begin fundraising and would like to open within three years. They anticipate 500 members the first year, 750 in year two and 1,000 members by year three, he added.
Councilmembers voiced support but questioned the proposed 40-year lease and other details. The consensus was to send the proposal to the Parks Commission and to tour other curling facilities to gather information about options for City involvement.
The Council also approved the first reading of a zoning text amendment allowing schools to be located in the business park/industrial district by conditional use permit. Chesterton Academy, a Catholic high school established in 2008, sought the amendment in order to relocate its campus to 1835 Northwestern Avenue from its present St. Paul location.
Students, parents and school leaders said after looking at more than a dozen properties in the Stillwater area, the 7,200 square foot building fits their needs perfectly. Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is expected to be 40 to 50 students. The campus is closed, meaning students do not leave during the day. Students are car-pooled to and from school; no athletic events will be held on the campus.
Responding to concerns about parking in the area, school officials agreed to comply with any City requirements restricting parking on site. A conditional use permit and final zoning amendment language is expected to come back to the council at the Dec. 17 meeting.
The Council also adopted the 2020 tax levy totaling $14.6 million, and the 2020 budget of $19.4 million. That means the city portion of property taxes on a median-value home ($289,800) will go up by $78 or 5.6%. Depending on market value, Stillwater homeowners will see City taxes go up between $29 to $106. The city accounts for 45% of each property tax dollar, while the school district receives 27% and Washington County, 22%. Other taxing districts account for the rest.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an event permit for the Stillwater Relay for Life to be held in Lowell Park on August 7 and 8, 2020; and
• Proclaimed Dec. 4, 2019 as “Ana Weaver Day” recognizing the Stillwater Area High School athlete for her accomplishments, including Minnesota State High School League’s 2019 Cross Country Running Champion. Her time: 17:27 in the 5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.