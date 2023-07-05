What mysterious objects lurk below the surface of White Bear Lake? An archaeological team plans to repeat a sonar sweep they conducted a decade ago to find out.
The technology for scanning lake bottoms has vastly improved, notes Ann Merriman and Christopher Olson, founders of Maritime Heritage Minnesota (MHM), so they’re going to re-survey the lake again later this summer.
“The technology was good at the time,” Merriman admitted, “but looking at the images now, it’s almost laughable.”
Identifying sonar-detected objects, termed “anomalies,” resting on Minnesota lake bottoms is a passion the licensed archaeologists have shared since starting their nonprofit in 2005. Their mission is to document, conserve, preserve and when necessary, excavate submerged “cultural resources.”
But don’t confuse what they do with treasure hunters. Merriman specifically asked words like “treasure”, “hunt” and “adventurers” not be used to describe their work.
“We don’t loot, we don’t ‘hunt’ for anything or seek ‘treasure’ for personal gain. We don’t steal things off wrecks,” she said. They also don’t readily reveal coordinates of their discoveries.
Their website makes this point clear: “Every artifact, be it a shipwreck, solitary anchor or bottle, tells a story. Removing or otherwise disturbing artifacts can obliterate that story.”
Twenty-six anomalies were discovered from the team’s first sonar sweep back in 2012. Once spotted and coordinates mapped, scuba divers equipped with cameras and measuring devices submerge for further investigation. They might be Merriman and Olson or a team of volunteers. All are interested in looking for stories from the state’s maritime past.
Among the initial survey anomalies, four are confirmed wrecks (See side story for photos and descriptions). One is a 1942 Deluxe Utility Chris-Craft, which served as a judge’s boat owned by the White Bear Lake Yacht Club. They’ve also identified an open-bow steel workboat, a steel rowboat and a canoe.
In addition, lying undisturbed on the lake bottom are a boat lift, a fish house, a sailboat mast with sail attached, and a single pontoon. Three anomalies are large rocks, which confuse sonar by casting acoustical shadows. Fifteen anomalies are considered soft targets, or what the pair label as “scooge,” a word they made up to describe clumps of weeds.
Three of the wrecks have Minnesota archaeological site numbers, meaning they have been on the bottom at least 50 years. The judge’s boat, intentionally scuttled in 1960, is probably the survey’s most historically significant find.
The boat’s original owner was Vic Hauser, according to the MHM, one of the yacht club commodores. The researchers point out that the wreck site is significant to the club’s maritime history.
“Judge’s boats are necessary components of sailing regattas,” the archaeologists said. “Its scuttling on the lake bottom fortunately preserved a piece of that history and is now a unique nautical archaeological resource.”
The steel boats, too, are considered “archaeologically significant.” The wrecks are distinctive in design and build and represent an early form of small metal watercraft construction not commonplace until the introduction of aluminum after World War II.
The finds are important, Olson said. “We don’t have builders’ plans to some of these old rowboats so the only samples are what is left on the lake bottom.”
Getting good underwater photos can be a challenge, said Merriman, who holds a PhD in archeology. “Visibility during dives is not great. The bottom of White Bear Lake is comprised of very fine sediment in places and it is easily disturbed, causing clouds of silt to be suspended in the water column and ruin visibility. Some parts of the lake are worse than others; one section is hardpack clay and since there is no sediment to kick up, visibility is better.”
Wake boats are not helping, Merriman added. Powerful boats push the “prop wash” 50 feet down, hitting the lake bottom. “Wake boats blew all the zebra mussels off a wreck in Lake Minnetonka, which isn’t a bad thing, but the starboard side was also blown away,” she said. “We hate wake boats with a passion. They are destroying lake bottoms.”
The husband-and-wife team get giddy over what they call “Holy Grail” moments in their underwater explorations. They’ve discovered an overturned 1936 Plymouth and a Model T-turned-tractor contraption called a doodlebug in Lake Minnetonka, for example. The judge’s boat in White Bear Lake probably qualifies as one of those moments, too, Olson said.
A more recent find in Minnetonka has a happy ending side story. MHM divers exploring a fiberglass speedboat found a duffle bag. They decided to bring it to the surface to see if the bag contained identification. There was a wallet inside, among other items, so they notified the sheriff’s office, which located the bag’s owner. The man was thrilled to get back his ’87 Twins World Series T-shirt.
The underwater archeologists chose White Bear Lake for its transportation history and the fact there was an amusement park next to the lake accessed by boat, streetcar and train. It is also a big lake with a rich history regarding yacht club activities. Sailboats have been raced on White Bear since the 1880s.
Always of interest, the remains of large steamboats or barges that plied the lake in the late 19th and early 20th centuries did not turn up on the first survey. An 80-foot steamer named The White Bear is rumored to have sunk, but there is no evidence, Merriman explains. Built at Ramaley’s Boat Works in 1899, the boat ferried people around the lake, including to Wildwood Amusement Park.
Another party steamer, The Dispatch, was torn apart and sunk in shallow water in what was then called Plantation Harbor (now Commercial Bay, see related salvage story on page 7B).
According to Merriman, at least two wrecks were salvaged from the lake, illegal under state and federal law since the late 1950s. A group of people, for reasons unknown, decided to dredge out what was identified as remains of the steamer in 1957. Some of the charred wreckage was left. A launch, located in shallow water, was also removed and restored.
“We don’t think the bigger boats survived,” Merriman said, although if they were deep in the muck, the sonar system would not detect them.
The diversity of nautical, maritime, and underwater sites so far identified in White Bear Lake are tangible examples of the rich maritime history of the area. According to Merriman, no nautical archaeological sites or shipwrecks had been identified in the lake prior to MHM’s survey.
Using new technology, the pair expect to find more wrecks below White Bear’s surface this summer. “The definition is so much better now. It will eliminate soft targets and save a lot of time,” Merriman said. “We can prove that some objects are nothing and some are something.”
Higher lake elevation also means they have extra lake to scan, including Commercial Bay, which was too shallow in 2012 to navigate.
The nonprofit maritime group has also done work in the headwaters of the Mississippi River, the Minnesota River, on the USS Essex in Lake Superior, Lake Minnetonka and Lake Waconia. ◼
