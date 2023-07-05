Sailing School Graduates

White Bear Lake Sailing School
White Bear Lake Sailing School's goal is to introduce people of all ages to the lifelong sport of sailing. The non-profit group is found on the grounds of the White Bear Lake Yacht Club, however it is a separate entity. Graduates take with them an enhanced sense of self-reliance, knowledge of seamanship, and a solid foundation in the sport of sailing.
Congratulations to this crew of graduates:
Robbie Dresen, White Bear Lake
Parker Ziegler, Mounds Park Academy
Mason Schneider, Mahtomedi
Ella Wisely, Mahtomedi
Jack Colosi, Mounds View
Alexander Bixby, Mounds Park Academy
Joshua Drivdahl, Mahtomedi
Natalya Triplett, Central
Akaycia Belisle, Mahtomedi
Elin Reigstrad, White Bear Lake
Sofie Muschenheim, Mounds Park Academy
Kaitlyn Anderson, Stillwater
Stella Christianson, White Bear Lake
