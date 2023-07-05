Sailing School Graduates

White Bear Lake Sailing School's goal is to introduce people of all ages to the lifelong sport of sailing. The non-profit group is found on the grounds of the White Bear Lake Yacht Club, however it is a separate entity. Graduates take with them an enhanced sense of self-reliance, knowledge of seamanship, and a solid foundation in the sport of sailing.

 

Congratulations to this crew of graduates:

Robbie Dresen, White Bear Lake

Parker Ziegler, Mounds Park Academy

Mason Schneider, Mahtomedi

Ella Wisely, Mahtomedi

Jack Colosi, Mounds View

Alexander Bixby, Mounds Park Academy

Joshua Drivdahl, Mahtomedi

Natalya Triplett, Central

Akaycia Belisle, Mahtomedi

Elin Reigstrad, White Bear Lake

Sofie Muschenheim, Mounds Park Academy

Kaitlyn Anderson, Stillwater 

Stella Christianson, White Bear Lake

