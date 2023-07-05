On the marina in Commercial Bay is the well-known and respected Acqua Restaurant and Bar. Its lakeside patio, two scenic decks and contemporary Italian cuisine serve up memorable meals every night. Boat over and tie up at its dock and enjoy the bounty from its skilled kitchen. Bring a similar experience to your home galley with this seafood recipe secret. The Sicilian Beurre Blanc levels up any fish dish. If you've never had Elderflower in a cocktail, trust us, it is like drinking a botanical garden. This martini is special enough for any occasion.
Sea Scallops and Tiger Shrimp
with Roasted Potatoes, Pancetta, Herb Panko and Sicilian Butter Sauce
4 Servings
Ingredients
12 U-10 Massachusetts Day Boat Sea Scallops (foot removed and dried)
12 13-15/# White Tiger Shrimp (peeled, deveined & butterflied)
1# Baby Red Potatoes (quartered)
6oz Pancetta (cut into 1/2” cubes)
1/8 Cup Herbed Panko Breadcrumbs
1 Tbsp Salt
1 Tbsp Pepper
2 Tbsp Oil
For Sauce
2 Cups Heavy Cream
8oz Butter cut into 1/2” cubes
3oz White Wine
2oz Oil
1 Tbsp Minced Garlic
1 Tbsp Chili Flake
1 Tbsp Parsley
Garnish
Fresh Microgreens
Sicilian Beurre Blanc
In a heavy bottom pan, add garlic, fresh thyme and white wine and reduce over medium heat. Once wine is almost fully reduced add in heavy cream. Reduce cream by 50% until cream thickens and bubbles form. Remove from heat and immediately add butter, one cube at a time continuing to whisk to emulsify the butter into the sauce. Once all of the butter has been incorporated and emulsified, strain the sauce and add chili flake and parsley.
Potatoes
Toss quartered potatoes with oil, salt, pepper, and roast at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes add cubed pancetta to pan and roast for additional 10 minutes
Scallops and Shrimp
Season scallops and shrimp with salt and pepper. In a sauté pan or cast-iron, heat pan to medium high and add oil just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. Sear the scallops and shrimp on one side for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the scallops and shrimp and add herb panko to the seared side of the scallops. Place pan into oven to finish for 4 minutes.
Plating
Line the scallops and shrimp alternating in the middle of the plate with shrimp tails upwards. Place pancetta and potatoes on both sides of the seafood. Smother potatoes with the reserved beurre blanc and garnish with fresh microgreens
— Recipe by Chef Elijah Allen, Acqua Restaurant and Bar
Ala Acqua Elderflower Martini
Ingredients
2 1/2 oz Grey Goose vodka
1/2 oz St. Germain Elderflower liqueur
Prosecco
Lemon
Pour 2 1/2 ounces Grey Goose vodka into cocktail shaker over one full scoop of ice. Add 1/2 ounce St. Germain liqueur and shake well. Strain into chilled martini glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with lemon twist.
