How fast can you drive your watercraft?

Minnesota is the Land of “10,000 Lakes” – and many of the best for swimming, sunning, boating, floating and fishing are located in Ramsey County.
With 23 publicly accessible lakes and 18 miles of rivers running through its boundaries, the county offers something for everyone interested in getting out on the water this summer.
And the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol Unit will be there to help keep everyone safe.
The unit is responsible for law enforcement, but its work goes well beyond keeping an eye out for impaired boaters, speeding watercraft and other legal issues.
Water Patrol deputies do a little of everything, from buoying and marking lakes and rivers to removing hazards to navigation to inspecting watercraft for rent to searching for people who’ve gone under water while swimming or due to a boating accident.
They also do plenty of public education around boat and water safety, permits, regulations and local lake ordinances.
This work might not make headlines the way a successful water rescue might, but it’s every bit as important – especially when it comes to speed limits and even the direction of travel on local lakes.
A lot of people don’t know it, but Ramsey County’s lakes have speed limits just like the roads that surround them.
For example, on White Bear Lake:
35 mph maximum speed limit on White Bear Lake
Slow, no wake speed in shore zone (200 to 300 feet from shore), or within 100 feet of any person in the water
No operation of watercraft within 100 feet person in the water or on a raft
Waterski restrictions
Towboat operator must be minimum 13 years old
100 feet maximum length tow rope
Type I, II, or III USCG PFD required to be worn by person being towed
No skiing (except straight out from shore) within 100 feet of shore
Boats and skiers must stay 100 feet from docks, other boats, rafts and swim areas
Memorial Day through Labor Day – observed required weekends and holidays from noon to dusk and weekdays from 4 p.m. to dusk
Rules change from lake to lake, but one thing remains constant: The ordinances are in place to help make sure everyone – from swimmers to boaters to people who live on the lake – have the same opportunity to enjoy the water.
So, if you’re heading out to one of Ramsey County’s waterways this summer, make sure to visit the Water Patrol Unit website so you can check out the ordinances for yourself.
You can find the website and ordinances here: www.ramseycounty.us/your-government/leadership/sheriffs-office/sheriffs-office-divisions/public-safety-services/water-patrol-services/local-lake-ordinances ◼
— Ramsey County Water Patrol Unit
