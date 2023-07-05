There are as many types of docks on White Bear Lake as there are types of boats. And, dock types are continually advancing to help boaters adjust for water depth, lake bottom conditions and storage of on shore and in the water for multiple water craft.
Even a handful of the old-style cut tamarack pole docks with Douglas fir planks can still be found here. The tamarack pole docks remind boaters of the important history the waterfront has played for more than a century.
Dock styles
Today, docks and boat lifts are evolving. Twin Cities Dock and Lift reports higher-quality aluminum docks are a strong seller. Three dock styles offer different advantages, according to TC Dock and Lift.
Floe sectional dock – these require minimal storage space on shore and are useful for shorelines with hilly terrain, retaining walls, and lake water depths to 6-1/2 feet. Sectional docks can be used with muddy bottom conditions and have adjustable legs with sand pads.
Floe roll-in dock – these work for medium to hard bottom conditions, mild to moderate slope and less than 9-feet of depth at the end of the dock. Roll-in docks fit for those with more on-shore storage space and have adjustable legs with wheels.
Floe floating dock – these docks are useful for frequent water depth fluctuations, soft muddy bottom conditions and deep water.
Dock and lift tips
When purchasing a dock, keep in mind some installation companies no longer install or remove docks with wood tops, steel frames, or dock systems that has an auger/screw-in posts to anchor into the lake bottom.
Dock systems with bolts and brackets, which need to be installed or removed, can seize or rust and may have to be replaced.
Docks with no posts are a growing trend/style.
Removable deck panels can be bulky/awkward to carry. Be careful of any sharp edges. Panels can blow away in a strong wind and need to be secured with cable ties.
Those with low water depth for a boat lift can use a pressure washer under the legs of the lift to gain more depth.
Each season, make sure to grease any fittings and check boat lift cables for signs of wear/damage.
Don’t exceed the recommended capacity of a lift.
Properly maintain batteries for lifts during the off season.
When purchasing a dock, walk on it to check its stability. Quality of construction means more stability.
When purchasing a boat lift, ask how the legs are leveled for changing water depths during the season. Some lifts require getting into the water to raise or adjust. ◼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.