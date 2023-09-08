Did this boathouse inspire ‘The Great Gatsby?’

On a dark summer night looking southward over White Bear Lake, you might notice two distinctive lights, red and green, shining brightly on the far shore. For decades, these two lights attached to a historic stone boathouse in the Birchwood neighborhood have helped guide many a boater home — but rumor has it that these lights may also have played a role in one of the most renowned novels in American literature: “The Great Gatsby.”
Author F. Scott Fitzgerald, who was born and raised for part of his childhood in St. Paul, was known to frequent the White Bear Lake area along with other wealthy summer vacationers, and even resided at the White Bear Yacht Club during the summers of 1921 and 1922.
Those who have read the book or seen film adaptations may remember the imagery of the green light across the waters of Long Island Sound, which served as a powerful symbol to the characters. The light is first introduced when the narrator sees his mysterious and wealthy neighbor Jay Gatsby for the first time, as excerpted below:
“…he stretched out his arms toward the dark water in a curious way, and as far as I was from him, I could have sworn he was trembling. Involuntarily I glanced seaward — and distinguished nothing except a single green light, minute and far away, that might have been the end of a dock. When I looked once more for Gatsby he had vanished, and I was alone again in the unquiet darkness.”
Later, it is revealed that the green light is affixed to a dock that belongs to Gatsby’s love interest, Daisy Buchanan. As the story unfolds, the light comes to take on a broader meaning of the struggle of striving for what we want most.
Is it possible that Fitzgerald might have plucked that little detail from his own real-life experience looking across the water toward the shining lights of the stone boathouse on White Bear Lake?
Here’s what we do know: The White Bear Lake setting was at least partially an inspiration for some of Fitzgerald’s fiction. His short story “Winter Dreams” was set in an oddly familiar Minnesota community called Black Bear Lake. In a 1945 letter, Fitzgerald told his publisher that this story was an early trial of the “Gatsby idea.” It stands to reason that other observations from his day-to-day life on White Bear would have made some appearance in his writing. The question is — did some small piece of White Bear Lake really make it into his most popular book?
Local historian Mary Jane LaVigne knows more on the subject than most. LaVigne is a member of the international F. Scott Fitzgerald Society, which held its annual conference in White Bear Lake in 2017. The event drew literary scholars, historians and literature-lovers from around the world to White Bear Lake for a view into the early life and career of the man himself. That’s when the rumor about the importance of the boathouse lights really began to spread.
“One Fourth of July I was coming across the lake and they turned on the lights, a red and green light over the stalls on the bathhouse,” LaVigne said. “It’s always been a red and green light, so it was at least a possibility. There are a number of different occurrences and advertisements that Fitzgerald may well have heard, seen, may have small echoes in some of the important imagery in ‘The Great Gatsby.’”
The boathouse in question was included as a point of interest on boat tours during the conference, when LaVigne shared the idea with conferencegoers and members of the
F. Scott Fitzgerald Society. Since then, the tale has taken on a life of its own.
“That story lives on because the tour was so great; they’re still talking about it,” she said. “Somebody heard it and rolled with it and next I heard it was a legend, the legend of the green light.”
The unique boathouse is one of the features that originally drew current homeowner Ken Kixmoeller and his wife to the property. Kixmoeller recalled first visiting the home in the dead of winter, pulling on heavy boots to make the trek down the icy shoreline to see the boathouse up close. After one look, he and his wife were sold.
The pair have now lived there for 28 years, where they have taken care to preserve the original charm of the lakeside structure. The core structure of the home was built in 1912, but additions were built in the 1930s. It’s possible that this second period was when the boathouse was constructed well after the Fitzgeralds had moved far from Minnesota. There is no existing documentation to know for sure.
But for nearly three decades, the stone boathouse has been an essential part of lakeside activities for Kixmoeller and his family. It has storage room for life jackets and other essentials, as well as running water for rinsing off after a swim and washing the docks.
“I’ve spent 28 years trying to find the perfect lightbulbs that will survive long enough,” Kixmoeller said. “With the advent of LED bulbs and more varied kinds of knock-your-eyes-out spotlights, we ended up with red and green small spotlights that aren’t so bright they bother the neighbors.”
Though some neighbors have converted old boathouses into saunas and other comfy hangouts, Kixmoeller is happy to maintain the historic look and feel of the one on his lakefront.
“We keep it up, admire it, and keep the lights on when we go out after dark,” he said. “We’ve had random people comment about that. People familiar with the lake say we always look for your lights and know where to go.”
No one can say for sure if those two boathouse lights directly inspired the events depicted in Fitzgerald’s famous novel. But for Kixmoeller, neighbors or anyone looking over the darkened waters, the story adds a certain intrigue to the shores of White Bear Lake. ◼
