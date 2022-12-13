Howard Theodore Roe, age 90, of Danbury, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Divine Rehab and Nursing, St. Croix Falls, WI.
Howard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; children, Michael (Ann) and Bonnie (Mark) Howell; 2 grandchildren, Jason (Tara) Bauer and Brieanna (Ricky) Howell-Smith; 6 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson and many other relatives and friends.
No services per Howard’s Request.
Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.