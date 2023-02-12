White Bear Lake closed its conference schedule with a win at Woodbury, 134.125 to 128.95, on Thursday evening. The Bears were 4-4 in conference duals. Addy Mueller, Bear sophomore, had the best all-around score, 34.7, and won vault (8.8) and bars (8.85). She placed third on beam (8.3) and floor (8.75). Josie Mlejnek, Bear sophomore, was second all-around (33.9), won floor exercise (8.95), took second on bars (8.45) and tied for this on beam (8.15). Gracyn Lehner was second on beam (8.6) and fourth on bars (8.1). Elaera Knutson, senior co-captain, was fourth on vault (8.4). Seventh-grader Grace Mueller was fifth on floor (8.675). Next for the Bears is Section 4AA on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Roseville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.