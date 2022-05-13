The Mounds View girls captured yet another section true-team track championship Tuesday, fending off challenges from Roseville Area and Edina.
Mounds View, the host team. tallied 993.5 points, Roseville 949 and Edina 938.5 to lead the Section 5AAA nine-team field. The Mustangs have won the last three sectionals and 16 of them since 2005.
The Mustangs and the other competitors were glad to take part in a meet like this again after there was no season on 2020 and the 2021 meet had limited attendance.
“Since the last two years have been a different experience overall, for many this was their first experience in a significant meet,” said Aaron Redman, Mustang co-coach along with Scott Ylkanen.
“The girls performed tremendously well. Their response to the moment was awesome and they competed as a ‘team.’ Roseville and Edina provided very challenging competition and the girls rose above them to get the win.”
The Mustangs had four first-places, by Hadley Streit in shot put and discus, pole vaulter Jaylyn Ahlberg, and the 4x200 team of Lauren Ballinger, Julia Dahl, Muriel Sorenson, and Ivy Nostrum.
Ahlberg cleared 12 feet even, a personal best that lifts her to No. 2 all-time for the Mustangs behind state record-holder Julia Fixsen.
Celeste Rhyn was second in the 200 dash and third in the 100. Taylor Isabel took second in the 800 and 1600.
The state Class 3A true-team meet will be held Friday, May 20, at Stillwater.
Team scoring
(1) Mounds View 993.5 (2) Roseville 949 (3) Edina 938.5 (4) Minneapolis Washburn 650 (5) St. Paul Central 504 (6) St. Paul Highland Park 503 (7) St. Louis Park 500 (8) Minneapolis Southwest 469 (9) North St. Paul 244
How Mustangs fared
100 dash — (3) Celeste Rhyn 12.82 (5) Thia Olson-Skog 12.90 (6) Cami Tran 12.90
200 dash — (2) Rhyn 26.08 (8) Tran 27.05 (11) Lauren Ballinger 27.53
400 dash — (5) Lauren Kath 1:00.39 (8) Ivy Nystrom 1:02.61 (10) Magnolia Taylor 1:03.01
800 run — (2) Taylor Isabel 2:18.77 (5) Kate Roeber 2:22.00 (12) Kath 2:29.43
1600 run — (2) Isabel 5:05.77 (7) Emily Mehta 5:20.83 (9) Ella Herbert 5:27.79
3200 run — (3) Mehta 11:16.50 (9) Malaina Brodin 12:00.0 (11) Linnea Ousdigian 12:12.97
100 hurdles — (4) Kyra Marshall 16.71 (14) Aubree Klein 18.89 (17) Hailey Nelson 20.41
300 hurdles — (7) Marshall 50.16 (8) Klein 50.41 (9) Caroline Galas 50.75
4x100 relay — (2) Olson-Skog, Hope Iverson, Tran, Lauren Ballinger 50.42
4x200 relay — (1) Ballinger, Julia Dahl, Muriel Sorenson, Nostrum, 1:47.50
4x400 relay — (2) Roeber, Tollie Jackson, Isabel, Nystrom 4:09.24
4x800 relay — (3) Elizabeth Gregory, Malaina Brodin, Eva Barsness, Kath 9:57.54
Long jump — (9) Madison Hanson 14-9 1/2 (10) Anuva Borgaonkar 14-9 1/2
Triple jump — (3) Dahl 33-7 1/2 (4) Hanson 32-8 3/4 (8) Allyson Tyvoll 31-9
High jump — (7) Tyvoll 4-8 and Nelson 4-8 (18) Hanson 4-4
Pole vault — (1) Jaylyn Ahlberg 12-0 (6) Lucy Ehlers 8-0 (9) Laura Hansen 7-0
Shot put — (1) Hadley Streit 42-1/4 (4) Madelyn Cook 33-11 1/4 (7) Aveline Bullert 31-10
Discus — (1) Streit 120-0 (4) Alayna Halvorson 99-9 (5) Bullert 95-2
