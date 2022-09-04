The Mounds View girls went 0-1-1, with no goals scored, in the August portion of the schedule. After losing their opener at Blaine 3-0 on Aug. 30, the Mustangs had a scoreless tie against Hill-Murray at home Aug. 30. Pioneer goalie Natalie Humbert stopped 13 Mustang shots on goal.

