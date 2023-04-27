The White Bear Lake girls defeated Mounds View 13-3 at home Wednesday evening. The Bears are 4-1 and the Mustangs 1-3. Beverly Peterson sparked the Bears, connecting on four of five shots on goal, while also leading with seven ground balls. Adding two goals apiece were Georgia Kodytek, Zoe Timmons, Olivia Simpkins and Jaeda Jensen. Grace Castro had the other goal. Mesa McElmury in goal stopped six of nine shots.

