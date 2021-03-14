White Bear Lake lost its conference finale to Roseville Area 4-3 on Saturday night. The Bears will take a 4-14 record into sectionals. Gabby Hofeld notched two straight goals in the second period, tying the score 2-2, and Zoe Timmons scored at 11:18 of the third period, knotting the score 3-3. Emily Wiltse regained the lead for Roseville (12-5-1) at 13:03.
