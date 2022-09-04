The Mounds View girls placed ninth among 38 complete teams in the St. Olaf HigMush School Showcase on Thursday. Wayzata placed first, led by individual winner Abbey Nechanicky (17:08), with Minnetonka second and Staples-Motley third. Mounds View was led by Taylor Isabel in sixth place (19:13) and Linnea Ousdigian in 10th (19:54) among 374 runners. Malaina Brodin finished 28th (20:26), Kate Roeber 108th (22:08), and Ava Moen 163rd (22:56). The annual season opener is held at the site of the state meet in November.

