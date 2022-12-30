Drilling all four goals in the first period, Centennial/Spring Lake Park defeated Breck 4-2 in the third-place game of the eight-team Breck Holiday Tournament on Thursday in Golden Valley. Annabelle Buccione and Noelle Hemr gave the Cougars (10-3-1) a 2-0 lead. Lauren O’Hara knocked in the third and fourth goals before Breck got on the board. Maggie Wallander had both goals for Breck (3-10). Cougar goalie Annie Peterson made 25 saves. Ella O’Hearn assisted on two goals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.