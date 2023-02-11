White Bear Lake handed East Ridge its first conference defeat, 63-49, at home Friday evening. Senior forward Blessing Adebsi had her best game with 17 points for the Bears. Jordyn Schmittdiel added 16 points and Heidi Barber 14 as the Bears (17-4) reversed an earlier 65-52 loss to the Raptors (18-4). For East Ridge, Grace Knupp scored 16 points and Emily Christenson 15. The Bears outscored the Raptors 40-22 in the second half with Schmittdiel and Barber sinking 11 points each and Adebsi 10. The Bears had seven 3-pointers and made 16 of 23 free shots. The Raptors had six 3-pointers and were 15-for-23 at the line. The top four teams in the Suburban East are No. 5 ranked East Ridge at 13-1, No. 9 Stillwater 12-2, the No. 11 Bears 11-3 and No. 18 Roseville 10-4.
