White Bear Lake picked up their second win of the weekend, 63-25 over Bloomington Kennedy, on Saturday at Hamline’s two-day basketball expo. Ten Bears got into the scoring column, led by Jordyn Schmittdiel with 15 and Anna Sommerhause with 14. Blessing Abedisi was next with seven. 

