It’s too late to invoke the words of House Stark — “Winter is coming” — from George R.R. Martin’s popular book series, “A Song of Ice and Fire.”
That’s because in Minnesota and the rest of the Midwest, winter is here.
I’m no stranger to snow or the cold, having grown up in Iowa and lived there up until last November. However, I’ve quickly discovered winter in Minnesota is a bit more brutal than in the Hawkeye State — especially in a big city like Minneapolis, where I currently reside.
City living means having to navigate at times treacherous neighborhood streets that are crowded with parked cars on either side. The streets where I live also quickly get caked with ice and built-up snow in places the plows either missed or couldn’t get to due to parked cars in the way.
The winter storm before Christmas that hit the Midwest prevented me from traveling south to central Iowa for the holidays to visit family members who live there. I’d be looking forward to visiting my home state to spend time with my parents, sister, niece, nephews and everyone else who I hadn’t seen since Thanksgiving.
Living through this Minnesotan winter means I’ve also gotten adept at shoveling snow and ice. Again, that’s a task I’ve done plenty of times in my Iowa days but is something I’ve had to do many times in the past few weeks after each snowfall the Twin Cities area received.
I was forced to work from home most of the first week of 2023 due to the blizzard that swept through the state. Although I cleared away the snow that had piled up around my duplex, my car wouldn’t budge from its spots in the off-alley parking spot in the back because its tires couldn’t get enough traction in the icy mess that had formed underneath.
Press Publisher Carter Johnson eventually had to come by and help push it out so I was able to come into the office after a few days of working from home.
Since then, I’ve invested in extra winter gear, such as a higher-quality snow brush, a metal shovel that can break up ice and a rubber traction strip that helps free vehicle tires stuck in the snow, ice and mud.
February has arrived, which in my book means (fingers crossed) the winds of winter will keep blowing in Minnesota for only another month-and-a-half or so.
In the meantime, I’ll be bundling up in my many layers of clothing and dreaming of spring.
Randy Paulson is a Staff Writer at Press Publications.
