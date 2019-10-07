The Forest Lake School Board at its Oct. 3 meeting took the following actions:
• Adopted a resolution establishing combined polling places for multiple precincts and designating hours during which the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. These polling places will remain open for voting between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The district will use 10 precincts; with Precinct 2 (Lino Lakes) having four precincts within the precinct. The Minnesota Secretary of State recently required all school districts to designate polling places and hours for the following year even when not scheduling a stand-alone election. The information must be submitted every year by Dec. 31
Accepted $19,043.97 in donations over the past month. Highlights include $7,344.58 from the Forest Lake Dance Line Boosters to the 2019-20 Forest Lake High School dance team for costumes; $5795.11 from the Forest Lake Basketball Boosters to the 2019-20 Forest Lake High School girls' basketball team to pay for three basketball coaches; $2,500 from Faith Lutheran Church to district Food Service to help families pay off meal debt and $1,500 from Landmark Insurance also to district Food Service to help families pay off meal debt.
• Conducted the first reading of seven different policies: Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults Policy 414, Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse Policy 522, Family and Medical Leave Policy 428, Student Medication Policy 528, Use of Peace Officers & Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEP's from School Grounds Policy 544, Discipline Policy 515 and Tobacco-Free Environment Policy 427. All of the above policies will undergo changes, with the exception of Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults Policy 414 and Family and Medical Leave Policy 428.
The board next meets 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the district office board room, 6100 N. 210th St.
