Tiny homes with a big purpose

Amid recent unrest throughout the Twin Cities comes a spark of hope in the form of tiny homes for those in need in Forest Lake.
Settled, a local homeless advocacy group, is asking for used building materials. The nonprofit is led by co-founders Gabrielle Clowdus and Anne Franz, as well as a team of social workers, social scientists, business strategists, product developers, counselors, pastors, homemakers and homebuilders.
The group has spent the last year moving forward with plans to build tiny house communities referred to as “Sacred Settlements” on church properties to help provide homes for those in need. The group is requesting that extra plywood and other materials left over from the protests in and around the Twin Cities be donated instead of burned or discarded, to both reuse the materials and help the group create these communities.
“We think it’s a great message for the Twin Cities to use something that was meant to prevent against destruction and use it to build just a hopeful future,” Clowdus said.
The nonprofit developed a tiny home model, which offers residents their own private spaces within a community. Residents have their own homes but share kitchen and dining spaces, bathrooms, laundry, gardens, workshops and gathering areas. The land is managed by a religious organization to maintain standards for safety and welfare. Community advocates and specially trained volunteer neighbors known as “missionals” live alongside the formerly unhoused to ensure a thriving settlement.
In January, Settled announced its first partnership with Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake.
“We knew it would take a courageous church to do it. It’s innovative and it’s new,” Clowdus said.
Clowdus is a Ph.D. candidate in housing and a research fellow at the University of Minnesota Center for Design. From her work, she has learned that there are three main barriers to affordable housing: the philosophical assumption on why people are homeless, the “not-in-my-backyard” mentality and socially imposed standards on how we build homes.
“Oftentimes, someone that’s experiencing homelessness is on a very long waitlist for a housing unit. Let’s say that they get into a unit. Now they’re living next to neighbors who they didn’t ask to live next to and don’t relate to. Oftentimes, they leave that housing unit and end up back on the streets because there’s community there,” Clowdus said.
This model creates a community-first approach, which helps to integrate people into the community and keep them involved. She noted that this model has been successful elsewhere in the country, including in Austin, Texas.
“What they lack is a supportive network—family and community. They need a supportive network where they feel connected. That’s why we’ve partnered with faith communities. There’s a built-in social network,” Clowdus said.
The model also helps to address the “not-in-my-backyard” mentality and the socially imposed standards on how we build homes by creating nice and innovative communities.
“Most often, the poor often get the scraps, and we want to change that standard. We still want to build something of high quality and to be proud of,” Clowdus said.
According to Clowdus, a sacred settlement in Forest Lake means 18 beautiful, well-made tiny homes in the church community.
“Our greatest hope is that this is something exciting, that Forest Lake realizes that innovation is knocking on their door,” Clowdus said.
The community can help not just by donating supplies but also their own talents and more.
“This is a community project. It is going to need the hands and feet and minds of community members. Community members can volunteer their skills and talents. There’s opportunity for community groups to sponsor a home,” Clowdus said.
Each single-person home costs about $25,000, which Settled says makes for a doable goal for a group or business to fundraise.
“Our big goal is to live and really explore what does it mean to love your neighbor as yourself,” Clowdus said.
Settled’s approach to ending homelessness includes connecting residents with sustainable housing, purposeful work and a supportive community in their sacred settlement. The Settled model solution relies on faith-based organizations for multiple resources: the zoning-exempt sites for the tiny houses, and the fellowship of church members willing to mentor and support the formerly homeless in forming a community.
By partnering with faith communities to develop and manage settlements on religious land, Settled creates communities that enrich the lives of those who live there, provides dignified work opportunities and equips volunteers to help people coming out of homelessness meet their personal goals.
For more information, or to volunteer or donate, visit besettled.org or call 512-788-0344 to arrange pickup or drop-off. Any plywood or building materials donated must be in good condition.
