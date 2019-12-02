The International Chocolate Salon Awards have announced the winners of its sixth Annual Chocolate Truffle Artistry Awards, and St. Croix Chocolate Company took the gold for Best Overall Truffle Artistry.
The awards are based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel, a group of representatives from national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, chefs and chocolate experts.
St. Croix Chocolate Company's entry "Koi Inyodo" (Japanese yin and yang duo) featured two hand-painted koi fish "swimming" in a stenciled shipping crate, as though the customer had ordered fancy koi from Japan. One of the koi truffles was filled with yuzu ganache and roasted buckwheat praline. The other featured honey ganache with a black sesame seed crunch.
One judge commented, "I love everything from St. Croix Chocolate Company, but the Koi Inyodo was over-the-top amazing."
St. Croix Chocolate Company's second entry, a collection of fall flavors, earned Silver in the same contest. That entry included apple walnut caramel, pumpkin brandy bonbon, maple pecan truffle, dirty chai latte bonbon, pear jelly with caramel, and vanilla bean. Judges commented,
"St. Croix Chocolate Company's Fall Flavors box truly captured the season's spices and fruits. Wonderful."
St. Croix Chocolate Company is owned by chocolatier Robyn Dochterman and Deidre Pope. Dochterman started the business in 2010 after a successful career in journalism at the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. The shop is located in the historic village of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, about 40 minutes northeast of the Twin Cities. In addition to the brick and mortar location in Marine, they sell online at http://www.stcroixchocolateco.com, and at area farmers' markets.
"It's so satisfying and fun to create something unusual and have it recognized by experts and peers," Dochterman said. "I'm grateful, honored and straight-up thrilled."
Dochterman said although the shop is small, its reputation is large.
Earlier in November, the 2020 Scovie Awards judging panel of top culinary experts honored St. Croix Chocolate Company with a first place in the beverage category for their spiced drinking chocolate called "Hot hot cocoa." The Scovies recognize the world's best spicy food products. St. Croix Chocolate Company will introduce the award-winner to the public later this month.
