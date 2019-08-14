After nearly three decades, the Scandia Cafe closed permanently.
“It was 28 years serving the community and being in the restaurant business,” said owner Holly Kaufhold. “It was a hard decision but, ultimately, when it’s time to retire out, it’s time. ”
Kaufhold posted a note on the door expressing gratitude to former employees and customers.
“I wanted to thank everyone who worked for us through the years, and the community for their support,” she said. “We really enjoyed everything we did there; Taco Daze celebrations, birthday parties and more. It’s been great being part of this community.”
Kaufhold still owns and operates the Scandia Market and Mercantile.
“We appreciate our customers at the store and now I’ll have a little more time to focus on that,” she said.
Suzanne Lindgren
