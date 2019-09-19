Southbound Interstate 35 between Highway 97 in Columbus and the I-35W/I-35E split in Lino Lakes has been reduced to a single lane of traffic as crews prepare to pave the southbound lanes.
Motorists on southbound I-35 will need to stay in the left lane to access southbound I-35W, and remain in the right lane to access southbound I-35E. Drivers should pay close attention to signs in the area showing the designated lanes as they approach the construction zone.
Motorists should expect changes in their access to southbound I-35 from the Highway 97 ramp. Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, motorists using the Highway 97 ramp to southbound I-35 will not be able to access southbound I-35W or southbound I-35E without using the posted detour of northbound I-35, to the Broadway Avenue/County Road 2 exit, to southbound I-35.
Southbound I-35E and southbound I-35W access will remain closed through late Oct. 2019.
The ramp closure is necessary for crews to pave the southbound outside lanes of I-35. The detour map for the Highway 97 to southbound I-35 ramp closure can be found on the project website at: dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i35northmetrosplit.
The I-35 North Metro Split project includes paving the I-35W/I-35E split to Highway 8; replacing the Highway 97 bridge with a diverging diamond interchange; replacing the northbound I-35W bridge over I-35E and the westbound Highway 8 bridge over I-35. The project will provide a better ride quality, as well as improve safety and traffic flow at the Highway 97 interchange. Additional information is available at www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35northmetrosplit.
There are several projects along the I-35 corridor this year. Please plan ahead, know your route and check the project website and 511 for updates: www.511mn.org.
Submitted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation
