HUDSON—The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) is accepting applications for its Music Education Competitive Grant Program, which supports programs that enhance the quality of K-12 music programs for schools located in the St. Croix Valley.
Public and private schools in Washing and Chisago Counties in Minnesota, and Burnett, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix Counties in Wisconsin are eligible to apply. Grants range from $500 to $5,000 and are evaluated on innovation, need, impact, goals and budget. This year, the SCVF plans to award $34,000 to support music education programs throughout the area.
The application form is available at scvfoundation.org. Proposals may be submitted through Oct. 4. Awards will be announced in December. For more information, contact Grants and Programs Officer Angie Pilgrim at 715-386-9490.
