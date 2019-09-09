The overnight work at I-35 and Hwy. 8 that was originally scheduled for Sept. 9-10 will now take place Sept. 10-11, due to weather.
Beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, southbound I-35 will be closed between Hwy. 61 in Wyoming and Hwy. 8 in Forest Lake. The area will reopen 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. The detour is southbound Hwy. 61, to westbound Hwy. 97, to southbound I-35.
Beginning 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, northbound I-35 will be closed between Hwy. 8 in Forest Lake and Hwy. 61 in Wyoming. It will reopen 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The detour is eastbound Hwy. 8 to northbound I-35.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.
For more information about I-35 North Metro Split project, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i35northmetrosplit/
Submitted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation
