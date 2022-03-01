The Southern charm of “Steel Magnolias” will find its way up north March 25-27 and April 1-3.
Members of the all-women cast joke about trying to hide their Minnesota accents in a Louisiana drawl more suitable for the play’s setting at a 1980s hair salon in the deep South. But those who have seen the show know this play is a rather serious story about love and loss.
M’Lynn, who is played by Jane Thelen in Masquers’ production, has a daughter named Shelby who has Type 1 diabetes and is met with the challenges of her illness.
“My character, M’lynn, wants to control her daughter because she is worried about her out of love and gets angry with her daughter at times. But Shelby is dealt this really difficult hand, and she always remains positive and there are these women in her life supporting her,” said Thelen.
Thelen remembers seeing the 1989 version of “Steel Magnolias” for the first time and remembers how very vivid and raw it felt to see the story play out.
Director Ethan Nienaber wants to take some of the rawness of the big screen and apply it to the theater’s more intimate performance.
“We know the story features grief and loss in a community that is used to so much normalcy, and that’s kind of what we’ve all been through in the pandemic in a way. People can expect to see the ‘Steel Magnolias’ that they know, but they’ll have a few more gut punches that might ring more true today,” said Nienaber.
He adds that the show was selected because of the loss the community has felt during the pandemic, and points out that much of the community’s strength is thanks to the matriarchs who hold up the community.
Aside from the play’s heartfelt message, this particular staging of Masquers’ production is expected to add a more personal experience.
“There’s no flashy technical elements to the show. These actors are really tasked with taking the audiences on a journey,” said Nienaber.
Instead of a regular theater performance, Masquers is opting to stage its production at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company. Both Thelen and Nienaber agree the space will be a chance for audiences to kick back and relax as they watch the show, and the brewery setting might get some folks to come who wouldn’t usually come out to see live theater.
“I think this will be the year theater comes back in a real way,” said Nienaber.
After almost two years of putting shows on hold, “Steel Magnolias” will be Nienaber’s second production since the pandemic. After moving back to Minnesota from New York, he’s been greeted with the passion and excitement his fellow Minnesotans have brought to the production.
“I’m just excited to share this story,” said Nienaber.
Showtimes and tickets are available at www.masquerstheatre.com. This show is recommended for anyone over age 13.
