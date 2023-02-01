FOREST LAKE — How much would it take to convince you to jump into a frozen lake? For participants in the Forest Lake Rotary’s annual Winter Plunge, raising some cash for the cause of their choice is all the motivation they need.
The Winter Plunge, scheduled for Feb. 18, is designed to support local nonprofit organizations, civic clubs such as the Rotary and Lions, school booster clubs, youth sports organizations, animal shelters and many others. Since 2010, the Winter Plunge has raised more than $969,000 for local organizations.
The plunge will take place at noon at Lakefront Memorial Park. Registration and check-in will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Lone Oak Grill (55 Lake Street North).
Team members collect donation pledges through the Rotary’s website, and then put on a pretty good show diving into Forest Lake—often in coordinated costumes—which the whole community is invited to come out and watch.
The event is always a good way for different groups in the community to connect. This year, the first 15 participants to sign up will be able to have a table for their cause during registration at the Lone Oak Grill the morning of the event.
Angie Comstock is a Forest Lake Rotary Club member and one of the chief organizers of this year’s Winter Plunge. This year’s event is all about giving maximum opportunities to meet fundraising goals, Comstock explained. Registration opened in December, earlier than usual, to give teams extra time to collect pledges.
This year’s event includes more than a month of lead-up challenges before the big event. Teams are able to participate in Challenge Pot competitions, a series of mini-goals that award money prizes between $25 and $200. These include the Happy Holidays challenge (teams and individuals with the biggest increase in donations Dec. 12-28); the Valentine’s Day Challenge (the top two individuals to raise the most between Feb. 12 and 14); and the Ugly Sweater Challenge (self-explanatory).
This challenge money goes directly to the winner’s team, without being split among Winter Plunge participants. So far, the event organizers have rewarded $400 in Challenge Pot funds.
“It’s just kind of a way to encourage people to participate more with our Facebook page and gain extra donations without having to do much for them,” Comstock said.
The biggest challenge is the Championship Challenge Pot, which will be awarded the day of the event. This prize will go to the team that has collected the most in donations by the day of the event. Currently, that prize is worth $200, but Comstock expects it will still grow as community sponsors donate leading up to the event.
The next Challenge Pot will be the Groundhog Day Challenge (team with the most donations between Feb. 2 and 4).
The scene should be exciting on the day of the plunge. Last year, the Royal Order of the Klondike Kates (of Saint Paul Winter Carnival fame) opened the event, and Comstock hopes to secure them once again to kick things off.
There will be plenty of room on the ice for spectators to bring their vehicles and tailgate on the ice, and some of the nearby restaurants will be offering specials for the event. As a bonus, the Kids Pro Ice Snowmobile Racing organization will be holding races on the lake at the same time, giving spectators an opportunity to move back and forth between the two events.
Comstock expressed a deep thank you from the Rotary Club to the many event sponsors, without whom the Winter Plunge wouldn’t be possible.
It’s not too late for anyone interested in signing up, Comstock said. Learn more about the Winter Plunge by visiting www.forestlakerotary.org and clicking on the penguin.
