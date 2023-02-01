FOREST LAKE — How much would it take to convince you to jump into a frozen lake? For participants in the Forest Lake Rotary’s annual Winter Plunge, raising some cash for the cause of their choice is all the motivation they need. 

The Winter Plunge, scheduled for Feb. 18, is designed to support local nonprofit organizations, civic clubs such as the Rotary and Lions, school booster clubs, youth sports organizations, animal shelters and many others. Since 2010, the Winter Plunge has raised more than $969,000 for local organizations. 

