At the time, Bonnie Vidlund didn’t know that a 2015 encounter with homeless people in San Francisco would propel her to launch a nonprofit dedicated to providing blankets to those in need.
According to the Forest Lake woman, however, it’s all been God’s doing.
Bonnie is the founder and executive director of Covered with Christ, which obtained nonprofit status in 2020. However, the ministry has been blanketing people of all walks of life with verses from Psalm 91 since 2016.
“I've been involved with lots of organizations, either volunteering or supporting, but I felt like God was leading me in a bigger way so I just really continued to pray,” said Vidlund, who runs Covered with Christ from her home. “Then at the end of 2015, God sent me to the streets.”
She was visiting the California metropolis with her husband, Bob, who was on a business trip. Bonnie had a day to herself, which she used to explore the city. She recalled connecting with people in need at coffee shops, where she bought them food and drinks while hearing their stories.
On one occasion, she spotted a homeless man outside the shop window who appeared cold to Vidlund. That was the moment she said God answered her longtime prayer of how she could better serve Him: Make a blanket with His word on it as large as possible and give it to others.
Bonnie used connections with her job as a promotional products distributor to contact a blanket supplier that would imprint a large, custom design. She was initially stumped when it came to choosing a Bible verse for the design, but a conversation with a friend of hers eventually led her to Psalm 91.
The first and fourth verses from that passage stood out to her and became the text for the blanket: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty (...) He will cover you with His feathers and under His wings you will find refuge. His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.”
The design also included an image of an eagle in flight and would later feature the organization’s name and website address.
Bonnie ordered a bulk shipment of blankets but then was faced with her next dilemma: She was just one person but had 1,000 blankets to distribute.
She enlisted help from organizations she and her husband were already part of or supported. That’s how she partnered with Covered with Christ’s first collaborator, Inner City Cru, which is an offshoot of the parachurch Christian nonprofit, Cru.
Bonnie met with someone from Inner City Cru, who then had her meet with the organization’s regional manager who was visiting from New York.
“He came in and he held open the blanket and he said, ‘We've been praying for a blanket like this.’ Because the blanket that they were using, they could no longer get,” Bonnie said.
She shared 1,000 blankets with Inner City Cru, which dispersed the coverings as part of its outreach to homeless people.
“Then their ministry partners started calling me directly and asking for more blankets. That's when I realized that it was more for just people in homelessness,” Bonnie said.
Covered with Christ’s number of mission partners has since ballooned to more than 40 and includes military veteran ministries, Native American reservations, domestic abuse housing centers, addiction treatment centers, senior living facilities and more.
The blanket’s design remains the same no matter its destination, though it’s taken on multiple names depending on the setting.
For instance, it’s referred to as the “Hope Blanket” because of the message of hope it provides to its hurting recipients. Because of the importance of eagles to many Native American tribal communities, Bonnie’s mission partners at reservations often refer to the blanket as the “Eagle Blanket.” Veterans organizations meanwhile nicknamed it the “Honor Blanket” because of how it’s given as a way to honor the service of the military personnel who receive it.
Covered with Christ has shipped blankets to several other states such as South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Some blankets have even gone to Mexico, and Bonnie is working to send others to Uganda. The text for those blankets is respectively translated into Spanish and Swahili.
Bonnie’s second mission partner, Tomas Walek, later joined Covered with Christ’s five-person board of directors. He runs two ministries — East Gate Ministries and Wolfpack Ministries — and is a pastor at Payne Reliever Church in St. Paul.
“He just constantly sends stories to me when he's out on the mission. He's just always telling me stories about the blanket,” Bonnie said.
Walek also covers people with the blankets after he baptizes them at Payne Reliever; pastors at Open Arms Native Missions — another of Vidlund’s mission partners — also wrap newly baptized people with the Psalm 91 blanket.
When she and her team of volunteers box up the blankets before sending them out, they pray over the coverings. They also attach a card to each one that contains a message of hope and encouragement for recipients to accept Jesus as their savior.
The blankets cost $28 to produce each, which covers the cost of materials, imprinting and shipping. A business has supported Covered with Christ the past two years by covering a majority of its monthly costs, though Vidlund said the nonprofit is entering its third and final year of that company’s support.
“I'm hoping there's another business out there that is willing to do monthly support,” she said.
Covered with Christ doesn’t do fundraising but accepts private donations and applies for grants to cover its expenses.
Aside from her board of directors, mission partners and volunteers, Vidlund relies on the support of her husband and three adult children.
“They're my emotional support and my spiritual support,” she said.
In 2023, Vidlund’s goals for the organization include ordering another 1,000 blankets in January and distributing 1,200 blankets by December. She also hopes to secure five to 10 more mission partners.
Another eventual goal of hers is to find a dedicated space in or near Forest Lake, Hugo or White Bear Lake to store all the blankets and run the organization. She’s used her basement as a storage spot since the nonprofit’s inception, which means lots of legwork moving the boxed blankets up and down stairs without a loading dock.
Vidlund otherwise is eager to see what God has in store for her life this year.
“My job is just to continue to go and see where God leads it, but I know what's going to be good. I hope to really expand, too, the people who know about Covered with Christ.”
