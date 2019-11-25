The Forest Lake FFA chapter of Forest Lake, Minnesota, has been recognized in the 2019 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.
Eight chapter members traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis to be recognized for this honor. Chapter attendees joined over 67,000 other high school students from around the country and participated in motivational sessions, personal development workshops and career success activities and participated in one of the largest college and career fairs.
One of the chapter attendees, Jacob Orthaus, said, “The experience was absolutely amazing, and I would highly recommend going to anyone involved in FFA."
The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the national quality FFA chapter standards and a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.
“Feeding some nine billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned through the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.
