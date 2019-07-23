The Forest Lake City Council took the following actions at its July 22 meeting:
• Approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from the July 8 and July 15 meetings, airport grant and lease agreements, an entertainment agreement for Arts in the Park, an amended 2019 refuse hauler license for Republic Services, and release of deferred assessment lien for 9700 N. 235th St.
• Accepted donations of $6,990 from the Forest Lake Lions Club and $2,000 from the Forest Lake Fire Department Relief Association, both for auto extrication equipment
• Designated 23946 N. Itasca Ave. as a minor subdivision. The 20.7 acre property is owned by Tara and David Schultz, who requested a minor subdivision to split the property into two conforming lots.
• Approved the hiring of Matt Olson and Daniel Schreier to join the Public Works Department; Olson has accepted the position of Maintenance/Equipment Operator at the hourly rate of $28.52, and Schreier has accepted the position of Utilities/Equipment Operator at the hourly rate of $29.94.
• Tabled the authorization of refund to Encore Apartments for WAC and CORE fees until the Aug. 5 meeting.
The council will hold a special meeting 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, to discuss the results of the Community Input Sessions held earlier this month and to finalize the Strategic Plan. Its next regular meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.