With Veterans Day approaching on Monday, Nov. 11, the Forest Lake American Legion will honor military members past and present. On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Legion will host a “birthday party” for the U.S. Marines, as 2019 marks its 243rd anniversary. The event starts at 6 p.m. and includes live music, a buffet dinner, a silent auction and door prizes. On Monday, Nov. 11, the Legion will host its annual Veterans Day Program and Dinner. This year's keynote speaker is Brigadier General Sandra L. Best, chief of staff for the Minnesota Air National Guard. Both events will be held at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 West Broadway Ave.
